By Chinenye Anuforo

Ahead of the February 25 presidential election next year, Nigerian witches have said that Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, would laugh last while the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, would weep.

The group also dispelled rumours about the fitness of the All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing it as a tissue of disused paper.

Acting under the aegis of White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria (WWaWAN), the group said that the arrogance and ungrateful attitude of the PDP standard bearer would cost him the presidency.

The spokesperson of WWaWAN, Dr Okhue Oboi, in an interview in Lagos, said that the group reviewed the political situation in the country when it met in Ilorin, Kwara State two weeks ago just as he said that the group also met in Offa, Omu Aran and Sobi, Ilorin.

“After reviewing the situation in the country, it was revealed to us that Wike will have the last laugh in the ongoing battle of supremacy in the PDP because he has an open mind. Wike is fighting a just battle. It’s not about him, but about the sanctity of the processes and laid down rules in the party. Atiku is displaying foolhardiness and arrogance. In politics, you give and take,” he said.

On the APC candidate, he said: “We reviewed the fitness of the APC candidate and didn’t see anything fundamentally wrong with him in the spiritual realm. Tinubu is fine; he is as fit as a racehorse. Those spreading rumours about his ill health are completely ignorant.”

According to him, Atiku is bungling his last chance to rule Nigeria because he can no longer contest after the 2023 election.

Taking a panoramic view about the election, he said: “Next year’s election is going to be peaceful. Forget about those calling for war. Forget those saying the election will not hold.

The election will be held as scheduled next year. We as a group will meet in December to cast our votes.

“Anybody that emerges winner in our next spiritual election will win the election. Witches are aware of the yearnings of the people. Therefore, we will vote for somebody that will take us out of Egypt to the Promised Land.

“At our last meeting in Sobi, all the witches in Ilorin were unanimous that Saraki would win. The Saraki political dynasty is coming back to reclaim all the lost glories.

“Kwara is already back in control of the PDP. Like Atiku, Gov. Abdulfatah is very stubborn, all the witches and wizards in Kwara have since left him,” he said.

He recalled that WWaWAN started sending warning signals about what would happen since the early ‘80s

“For instance, I predicted that MKO Abiola will win the election, but IBB will not hand it over to him. I went to Abiola’s house in Ikeja and told him what witches have seen.

“We met at Oke Ado, Ibadan. It was at that meeting that it was revealed that MKO will win, but will not get there. I told him he was going to be denied the way Awolowo was denied. Abiola, being a man that trusted his friend, told me IBB just left his house, that he was his trusted friend. Even his wife, the late Kudirat said I was lying, but I swore that if Abiola was inaugurated, I will stop worshipping the gods.

“When Abacha killed Ken Saro Wiwa, I told him to go and beg his family for forgiveness else his end will be disgraceful. You know how he ended his life. The rest is history as they say,” he said.