2023 presidency: Yahaya Bello as people’s choice

“Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others.”—Jack Welch

The above quote is apt in describing one man that has shown much passion for the need to reposition Nigeria and has been preparing to be in the forefront as the number one citizen of the country.

For the incumbent Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, public office is for service and this he is ready to do if he is given a chance to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari, whose tenure ends on May 29, 2023 under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In this write-up, we take you through the qualities that stand Governor Yahaya Bello out amongst the teeming Nigerians seeking to be the president of the largest black nation in the world.

Governor Yahaya Bello has said on several fora that he is ready to serve and that he has all it takes to take Nigeria to the Promised Land.

He was once quoted to have said that “all Nigerians, including very objective elites are asking me to run for President in 2023”.

He said further; “And I believe it is high time that we look into the capacity, who can do the job, who is going to unify this country. And I think they are seeing something in me that they are asking me to come and unite and fix this country.”

Commenting on Yahaya Bello’s ambition, a resident of Kogi State, who gave his name as Oke Adewale said that with the transformation that has taken place in the state over the years, Yahaya Bello should be supported by all to assume the seat of governance in Nigeria as President from 2023.

His words; “Governor Yahaya Bello has touched all parts of Kogi State for development purposes.

“He has touched different sectors including health, education, agriculture, construction, youth development, sports, electrification, rural development amongst others.”

He added that Governor Yahaya Bello has an intimidating profile and achievements as Governor, saying that these could not be wished away in getting the best candidate for the office of the Nigerian President after President Muhammadu Buhari.

For the records, Yahaya Bello became the 4th democratically elected Governor of Kogi State in 2015, and was sworn-in in January 2016.

In addition, he is the Director of Kogi Youth Arise Forum, a group that motivated the campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari in Kogi State.

Also, he was the managing director of FairPlus International Ltd. Yahaya Bello is the youngest democratically elected governor in Nigeria, who assumed his first office at age 40.

Since assuming office as Governor of Kogi State, the 46-year-old politician has proven that public office is for service and not for self aggrandisement or accumulation of wealth.

Yahaya Bello’s supporters have made it clear that he is young, vibrant and agile and as such will steer the ship of the country with all the vigour and energy it deserves.

Bello is believed to be representing the youths, who see him as one of them and a man with passion for excellence, who is misunderstood by many and whose, “achievements are envied by those who do not want the best for the Confluence state of Kogi.”

Many residents of Kogi State and concerned stakeholders have also attested to the “unique ability and efficiency of Yahaya Bello that has led to massive infrastructure development in Kogi State,” adding that these qualify him for the office.

Yahaya Bello has been championing the cause of the majority of Nigerians on infrastructure development, tackling insecurity, agriculture, restructuring, and addressing the issues that can lead to growth on all fronts in the country.

It was during Bello’s term in office that a woman was appointed for the first time ever in the state as Secretary to the State Government, in the person of Folashade Ayoade. The state’s Head of Service is also a woman.

Just recently, at a popular event center in Oregun, Alausa, Ikeja area of Lagos, some south west youth gathered recently on the aspiration of Governor Yahaya Bello under the auspices of GYB2PYB Support Group, which simply means from Governor Yahaya Bello to President Yahaya Bello.

The Director General of the Group is Mr. Oladele John Director General.

The Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello, Mr. Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku, who travelled all the way from Kogi State with some commissioners in the state, was the special guest of honour at the event, and he did not fail to make it clear that his principal was ready for the coveted office.

Addressing the youths at the “GYB2PYB Support Group programme, Mr. Oladele John pointedly said that the youth were ready to support Yahaya Bello with their votes in 2023.

John did not hide his belief in the cause that “Bello is needed in Nigeria to replicate what he has done on development, youth empowerment and security in Kogi State in Nigeria.”

His words: “Our business here today is simple we have come to endorse Yahaya Bello as the next President of Nigeria in 2023.

“May I urge Nigerian youths to give him their votes when the time comer as he has all that is needed to turn the fortunes of the country around for good,” he said.

In his reaction to the support of the youth, Chief of Staff to Kogi State Governor, Mr. Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku, revealed that Kogi is today governed by youths 100%, and that God made Bello to assume duty as Governor at the age of 40.

“It is only a youth that can empower youths. Governor Bello appointed credible youths across the three senatorial districts in the state into his government irrespective of tribe or religion.

“Today, Kogi State is 100% under the control of youths. If only you are familiar with the situation in the state, you will know the advantages of having a youth in power in Nigeria.

“If you appoint an elder, he will appoint old people to work with him. When you apoint a youth, he would not appoint his father’s agemate to work with him,” he said.

Asuku stated further that youth are now the decision makers in Kogi State and that Governor Yahaya Bello is number one in the area of security and youth empowerment.

The COS explained that if the nation elected Yahaya Bello as President in 2023, he will do more for the country.

Going down memory lane, Asuku recalled that credible youths such as the late Anthony Enhahoro fought for for the independence of Nigeria at the age of 21 and that this manifested eventually in 1960.

He mentioned President Muhammadu Buhari, who he said became a military head of state in 1983 at 41, while Gen

Ibrahim Babangida (IBB) who overthrew Buhari’s government in 1985 was 44 years old at that time.

Asuku subsequently urged the youth to be involved in governance, saying that they constitute 70% of the population, and urged them to ensure that they register for election, when the time comes and be part of the whole processes.

“Agility is required to govern the people. Retirement age in Nigeria is 60, when your organs can no longer function well. So, we have been electing retirees to head Nigeria over the years.

“If you have youth heading the nation, then you will have “Youth ‘O’ Clock.” We keep bringing retirees to decide our fate, but we are saying “no,” now.

“We are not going to do it violently, it is going to be through the ballot. Youths are over 70% of the Nigerian population, so we have the dominant population.

“Some youths are doing yahoo yahoo because there is nothing to do. If they say we need mentorship, who mentored Anthony Enhahoro, Yakubu Gowon and the rest. We need people who can stay 36 hours without sleeping,” he said.

But despite the reservations of some people about the ability of Governor Yahaya Bello to rule Nigeria, his achievements as Governor are for the records.

The first three appointments of the Governor immediately after his inauguration on January 27, 2016, were spread across the three Senatorial Districts. Hon Edward Onoja from Kogi East became the first CoS in Kogi State to emerge from a zone different from that of the Governor.

All the Governors before GYB had ensured their CoS emerged from their Zone. A Governor came and changed that. His SA Media was appointed from Kogi Central and his CPS from Kogi West.

There was a fresh breeze that reshaped the mentality of the Kogi People. They were glad to have a unifier as Governor.

Projects were spread all over the State and the institutions of government were ushered into a new vista of development. All the appointments under his administration were spread, a situation which has helped beak down the barriers of ethnic jingoism.

Also before the coming of the present administration in the State, insecurity was rife. Robbery and kidnapping were perpetrated with reckless abandon. The State gave up while the reign of terror continued.

But Governor Yahaya Bello has changed the narratives today.

He provided over 200 utility vehicles for patrol and procured sophisticated gadgets for the Operation Total Freedom established by the present administration to stamp out criminality in the State.

Intelligence gathering became seamless and properties which were proceeds of crime were destroyed to serve as a deterrent to others.

The result is here: Kidnapping and armed robbery has dropped by over 92 per cent!

Farmers now produce more as they have no fear some kidnappers might take them off and be demanding for ransom.

Security is key to development and even the opposition has testified to the fact that the Governor has delivered on that.

Governor Yahaya Bello, who is the Youth Ambassador in Governance has been focused on getting the job done despite the untiring efforts of political opponents to

On security, the administration of Yahaya Bello has performed most beautifully is the area of security. From being one of the most insecure and dreaded states as at the time Governor Bello took over, the state has risen to become one of the safest states in Nigeria today.

It is recalled that the National Bureau of Statistics once named Kogi, Kebbi and Bauchi as the leading states with less reported crimes.

The Governor has also won awards on security from the Nigerian Police, CSOs, media and other reputable organisations.

The administration purchased more than 200 security vehicles for different kinds of security operations across the state. This is unprecedented in the history of the state.

Over 500 motorcycles were provided for security operations to allow security agents access to the hinterlands where most of the heinous crimes are committed.

On the assumption of Office, the Governor met daunting statistics of an average of 25 kidnap cases per month. As of today, it has dropped to an average of 2. In many months, there were no cases of kidnap at all.

The 92% crash in cases of kidnap and robbery was achieved through the right policies.

To curb Highway Crimes, the administration of Governor Yahaya Bello ensured the clearance of 40 metres on both sides of highways to ensure criminals have no hiding place.

Encouraging a robust relationship between the State Government and the various security agencies in the state. This has boosted the morale of the security agents to defend the Kogi territory.

In order to avert Farmers/Herdsmen Clashes, the State Government created a dialogue and cooperation platform for a free flow of communication between the Government and the herdsmen on one hand and the Communities and herdsmen on the other hand.

The State Government has been able to create a synergy between the various security agencies in the state.

The Governor has won several awards including an award by the Inspector General of Police. Kidnapping and robbery have dropped drastically due to the determination and commitment of the Governor to ensure Kogites are safe.

On healthcare, quality healthcare delivery has been one of the greatest achievements of the present administration in Kogi State.

Apart from the state-of-the-art Medical Diagnostic Centre that is probably the best this nation has ever witnessed, a lot of achievements are ongoing:

The Healthcare Plus Program has been hailed as one of the best healthcare policies in the nation today.

The program has made it possible for pregnant women to have access to no-cost medical services across the state.

It was borne out of the commitment of the Governor to ensure women don’t die anymore in the process of giving birth to children. This a big plus to our battle against maternal mortality.

The government ensured the provision of free maternal and newborn healthcare services including referral services where and when necessary.

There is Healthcare Plus that will serve as a pre-implementation plan for the much awaited state-wide universal health insurance scheme.

Under the Bello Health Initiative, the State Government has also procured assorted customized pediatric drugs currently in the State Medical Store, through the Office of the SDG.

He has ensured the introduction of Public Private Partnership into the health sector.

The New Direction Government has also embarked on massive renovation and construction of new hostels and Clinic at the School of Nursing, Obangede.

The State Government keyed into the Agricultural Renaissance Policy of the Federal Government which was aimed at ensuring food security and promoting non-oil sector for economic transformation.

The Governor Yahaya Bello administration has succeeded in encouraging the youth to key into farming through orientation, sensitization, mechanization, inputs subsidy and many other supports.

Now, many youths can boast of a career in farming. This has drastically helped in switching the minds of the youth across the 21 Local Government Areas in the state to agriculture.

The State Government has succeeded in facilitating loans for farmers to encourage mechanization and improved production of food.

Under Yahaya Bello, Kogi State has been able to attract the biggest ethanol company in Nigeria known as Unicane. The company uses cassava as its main raw materials, thereby sparking massive production of the crop. Kogi farmers have never been richer.

The Tax Reforms of the Yahaya Bello Administration has impacted positively on the finances of the state.

It will be right to say that without the reforms, it would have been impossible to survive the current financial depression occasioned by the reckless borrowing and stealing of the past.

On assumption of Office, the Governor granted the Board of Internal Revenue autonomy. It became the Kogi State Internal Revenue Service.

Competent hands were employed and revenue administration became digitalized. What we have today is a product of having a youthful and digital Governor at the helms of affairs who is digitally mobile and intellectually poised to move the state forward.

The Civil Service Reform was a monster that many administrations before the incumbent avoided as a result of the fear of losing elections. Powerful Kogites who have so enriched themselves at the expense of the people of the state were involved in loading the payrolls of government with thousands of fictitious names to defraud the state.

Governor Yahaya Bello refused to be cowed. He dared the cabal and stopped the stealing through a rigorous and thorough verification exercise. Mind-boggling revelations were left at the wake of the exercise and today, the government didn’t only succeed in removing ghost names from the service but have also digitalized the operations of the service as well as re-engineer the work psychology of the civil servants.

Electricity is pivotal to industrial development. In order to catalyze the economy of the state, Alh. Yahaya Bello-led administration has intervened to deliver electrification projects.

In order to improve on the road infrastructure of the state, the administration of Alh. Yahaya Bello procured modern technology in road construction.

Construction equipment were imported to raise the capacity of KOGROMA to deliver quality roads at a lower cost to the state.

This has paid off as the state now has better roads constructed or rehabilitated by the Agency.

Many other road projects too numerous to mention are in advanced stages of completion.

Education is at the top of the Thematic Areas of the New Direction Agenda. It is the best resource of any society and the bulwark for development and transformation.

GYB Model Primary Schools were constructed across the 239 Wards of the state.

The state government remodelled legacy schools across the state to meet international standards.

There was construction of 50-bed capacity hostel at Government Girls Secondary School, Obangede.

The State Government has also set up a fund through which it has been paying tuition fees for indigent students across the state.

Thousands of youth and women were trained and empowered through the Office of the Special Advisers to the Governor on SDG and Job Creation.

The State Government has also sponsored the management of critical health conditions both at home and abroad. The fund has helped save many lives.

There was the renovation of the State House of Assembly Complex, Lokoja.

Today, the Assembly Complex can compete favourably with others around the country.

The Administration of Yahaya Bello through the State Ministry of Local Government has been able to foster a robust relationship between government and the Royal Fathers.

Majoriy of the disputes relating to the installation of Royal Fathers have been resolved out of court.

The Governor has ensured regular meetings of the Traditional Council to deliberate on issues that affect their people, and there is a robust relationship between the Traditional Rulers and aliens in their domains such as the Fulani, Tivs and many others. This has enabled peace and unity in the communities.

The is also the repackaging and enhancement of the state’s male and female football teams.

There is the provision of new buses for the sports teams of the state, and adequate funding of sports in the state.

The administration of Yahaya Bello has transformed Lokoja from being the second dirtiest State Capital in Nigeria to become the second cleanest capital in the country with better roads and streetlights among others.

Not a few Nigerians are eagerly waiting for Governor Yahaya Bello to declare his interest for the presidency as they are “earnestly waiting for the man that has the love of the country at heart to begin the process of repositioning the country.”