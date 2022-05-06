From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A former Governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmad Sani Yarima, yesterday, declared his intentions to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Senator Yerima, who spoke in Abuja, during his declaration, pledged to put an end to insecurity, poverty and ignorance, adding that his administration would create Ministry of Religion, if elected president.

He said: “We will create a Ministry for Religious Affairs and you will have a Minister of Muslim Affairs and a Minister for Christian Affairs.

“The new dimension of insecurity which is kidnapping and banditry will be at thing of the past if I am elected. There will be community policing.

“You can find an educated person who is ignorant of the law. We are going to make sure that every child goes to school. We are going to have free education form primary to secondary level and there will be a student loans board.”

He, also promised to uphold the tenets of the constitution, assuring citizens that their rights would not be trampled upon.