Youths, on Saturday, converged on Gombe to launch the Rescue Nigerian Mission project as well as to galvanise support for Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State ahead of the 2023 presidential election.
The youths, who were in Kano last week, insisted that Governor Bello must contest the presidency, assuring him of 30 million ‘conservative’ votes across the length and breadth of Nigeria.
The group, RENMISS, is a youth support body agitating for good and youthful governance in Nigeria.
The National Coordinator of the group, Abdullahi Damat, who led other youth leaders across the Northeast, said the youths had resolved to shun money politics and use their numerical strength to put their preferred candidate in power.
While commending the governor for his giant strides in infrastructural development, security, education, women and youth inclusiveness, among others, Damat said that Bello had shown that he had the capacity to take Nigeria to the desired destination and must be supported.
“We will go from house to house, door to door, to canvass support. The politicians can be doing their own. But we are ready. Let people bring their money, we will collect, but we will put Governor Bello there with our collective will. The youth population in Nigeria is massive, but we are assuring the governor that with our efforts, we will mobilise 30 million conservative votes. It will surely be more than that,” he maintained.
Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello, Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku, who was invited as special guest to the event, being a youth himself, in his remarks, called on Nigerian youths to support the governor for 2023 presidency.
Asuku said the youths must begin to look inward and support one of them who had shown capacity in governance, if Nigeria must get it right this time.
He said that he was happy that people outside the government had seen the good works and capacity of the governor and were, on their own, taking the good message all over the country.
While commending the youths for their initiative, he said: “Governor Yahaya Bello is the only one who will provide purposeful leadership and good governance if elected as President in the 2023 general elections.”
“Anyone like Governor Yahaya Bello who has given women and young people the platform to be the drivers in their own affairs will perform well if elected into a higher office.”
Many developed countries and developing countries even under developed countries are together have common economy and industrialization agenda for this 21st century where short term, medium term and long-term economy goals keep their citizens especially the youths busy Mentally, Physically and Socially on many productive economy activities in order to achieved their economy visions for the century as well Prepared the Youths in a direction that made them to always Think of What They will do for Their Country, Not What their Country will do for Them.
Nigerian Barbaric political culture only gives unpatriotic, undemocratic and Foolish priorities to political activities Than Economy activities as well have enough money to funds Political activities but There is no money to funds economy activities Therefore these Youths in the name of Rescue Nigerian mission and their activities only confirmed the fact that they lacked political direction of where they are coming from democratically because they had been FOOLED ALL THE TIME as well SUFFERING AND SMELLING ON FUTILITY so how could they be drumming support for a person whom neither buy form as Presidential aspirant nor declared as Presidential candidates of a registered political party? Or is this not a political campaign on FUTILITY?
All these pre primary election of political parties activities and its unlawful drumming support, calling some individuals to run for presidency and endorsing people whom neither buy form nor even known as member of any political party are cleared manifestations that democracy had failed as well a confirmation that Democracy not really compatible with a Sicked Society called Nigeria because all these unlawful pre primary election of political parties and post primary as well as pre election activities always made an election to globally unacceptable as far as democracy is concerns.