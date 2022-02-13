Youths, on Saturday, converged on Gombe to launch the Rescue Nigerian Mission project as well as to galvanise support for Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The youths, who were in Kano last week, insisted that Governor Bello must contest the presidency, assuring him of 30 million ‘conservative’ votes across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

The group, RENMISS, is a youth support body agitating for good and youthful governance in Nigeria.

The National Coordinator of the group, Abdullahi Damat, who led other youth leaders across the Northeast, said the youths had resolved to shun money politics and use their numerical strength to put their preferred candidate in power.

While commending the governor for his giant strides in infrastructural development, security, education, women and youth inclusiveness, among others, Damat said that Bello had shown that he had the capacity to take Nigeria to the desired destination and must be supported.

“We will go from house to house, door to door, to canvass support. The politicians can be doing their own. But we are ready. Let people bring their money, we will collect, but we will put Governor Bello there with our collective will. The youth population in Nigeria is massive, but we are assuring the governor that with our efforts, we will mobilise 30 million conservative votes. It will surely be more than that,” he maintained.

Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello, Abdulkareem Jamiu Asuku, who was invited as special guest to the event, being a youth himself, in his remarks, called on Nigerian youths to support the governor for 2023 presidency.

Asuku said the youths must begin to look inward and support one of them who had shown capacity in governance, if Nigeria must get it right this time.

He said that he was happy that people outside the government had seen the good works and capacity of the governor and were, on their own, taking the good message all over the country.

While commending the youths for their initiative, he said: “Governor Yahaya Bello is the only one who will provide purposeful leadership and good governance if elected as President in the 2023 general elections.”

“Anyone like Governor Yahaya Bello who has given women and young people the platform to be the drivers in their own affairs will perform well if elected into a higher office.”