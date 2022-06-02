From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The choice of the zone to produce the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election and consensus option have sharply divided members of the APC Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) ahead of next week’s primary to elect the flagbearer.

A top source close to the governors told Daily Sun that the point of disagreement was the insistence by some of the governors that if the ticket must be zoned to the South, the South East must be the region to produce the candidate not South West or South-South.

The source further disclosed that others proposing zoning also insisted that if the ticket must be zoned to the North, then it must be micro-zoned to the North East, hinging the choice of the two zones, South East and North East, on fairness and equity since they have not produced president in the past.

Revealing also that the meeting however ended in deadlock, the source said that the opposing camp among the governors had insisted that the ticket be thrown open to allow every aspirant contest regardless of the zone he is coming from.

“The series of meetings from the governors have not produced any positive result because they were sharply divided and could not arrive at any consensus. Some of the governors had insisted that two regions, the South East or North East, must be favoured if the presodential ticket must be zoned.

“The proponents of giving the ticket to any of these zones had insisted that it is based on fairness and equity. South West has produced both president and vice president just like the South-south, leaving the South East as the only zone in the South that has not taken a shot at the position.

“If it must go to the North, then the North East deserve to get the ticket for the same reason that the zone has not also been given the ticket previously. But some of the governors insisted that they sacrifice zoning and throw the ticket open.

“When they could not agree, the meeting ended in deadlock but they all agreed to table their disagreement before Mr. President when he returns from his trip to Spain. As it is now, there is no agreement on consensus or zoning arrangement,” he said.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the party has finally commenced serious arrangement for its Special convention to elect the president candidate of the party at the primary events billed for June 6 to 8, constituting various committees.

APC, in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, announced that while the governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, and Minister of Finance, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed will serve as chairman and co-chair of Budget sub-committee, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will chair the Finance and Logistics.

For accreditation and decoration chairman, the party appointed the governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, just as the governor of Ondo State will head the Security and Compliance with former Minister of Interior, Gen. Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (Rtd.) will serve as Co-Chair.

The governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and his Imo State counterpart, Hope Uzodinma will serve as chairman and co-chair of Election Planning, while the governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory, Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, will take charge of Transportation as chairman and deputy.

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Umara Zulum, and his Osun counterpart, Gboyega Oyetola, will handle accommodation as chairman and co-chair while Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, and Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, would chair Media and Publicity and Medicals respectively, just as Isaac Folorunso Adewole will deputise Ngige.

