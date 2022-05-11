From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Nigeria, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Wednesday, returned his N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 presidential election.
Speaking to newsmen after submitting the nomination forms, Pastor Bakare, declared that apart from having bright chances of winning the APC tickets, he; “trust God that I will emerge the winner.”
Asked his chances among the over 25 presidential aspirants, he replied: “My chances are as bright as that of any other person. I am eminently qualified either age or experience or everything that counts in this race. And I trust God that I will emerge the winner.”
On his next move after submission, he said: “what next is in the hands of the party, and the organizers of the screening and everything before the primary we have comply with all the rules.
“Anyone that participates in a race must run according to the rules. We have fulfilled our own side, it is now left for the party to set the stage and to tell us what next, they will determine what next. What I know for now is the screening and after screening for those who may have appeal, they will appeal and thereafter there will be primary and by the grace of God, we have decided to run according to the rules and we we expect to win by special grace,” he waxed spiritual.
Leave a Reply