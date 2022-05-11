From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Nigeria, Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Wednesday, returned his N100 million expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Speaking to newsmen after submitting the nomination forms, Pastor Bakare, declared that apart from having bright chances of winning the APC tickets, he; “trust God that I will emerge the winner.”

Asked his chances among the over 25 presidential aspirants, he replied: “My chances are as bright as that of any other person. I am eminently qualified either age or experience or everything that counts in this race. And I trust God that I will emerge the winner.”

On his next move after submission, he said: “what next is in the hands of the party, and the organizers of the screening and everything before the primary we have comply with all the rules.