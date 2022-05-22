From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Leading All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has promised to restore North-central geopolitical zone to its enviable height as the food basket of the nation and leading tourism hub in the country.

He, in a statement issued by Femi Ige, the spokesman for Kayode Fayemi Presidential Campaign Organisation, at the weekend in Abuja after a two states campaign tour to Benue and Plateau, recalled how he helped stop illegal mining in Wusa and helped the states set up corporate mining outfits as Minister of Mining and Solid Minerals.

The statement further noted that Fayemi also pledged to as a matter of urgency bring an end to farmers /herders clashes that dates back from history, stop banditry and insurgency gradually creeping into the zone.

“While growing up, Jos was the top tourism destination in the country. It has wonderful climate, God given tourists sites and hospitable people ensured that. Today, banditry and incessant farmers/herders has brought that industry crashing down.

“Agriculture is affected, lives are lost unnecessarily. If given the opportunity, I promise to bring an end to this malaise and return this place to its pride of place as the leading tourism, mining hub and as the food basket of the nation,” he said.

The Ekiti State governor, also said that his rich experience as a former Minister of Mine and Steal will come handy in his understanding of events if elected.

On security, the presidential aspirant promised to embark on aggressive retooling the manpower of the armed forces, retooling the armaments, embark on expansive intelligence improvement, use of technology.

“I am here to offer myself as a servant leader. I will work for the people, fair to everyone, just, equitable, courageous and heal the wounds of years of division by offering inclusiveness and giving everyone a sense of belonging,” he promised.

Fayemi, who also addressed delegates and top political leaders, including state leader like, Senator George Akume, Andooakar, Senator Tiley Gyado in Benue, assured that addressing agricultural value chain will be his top priority in order to fully tap into the large potentials in the state.

Earlier in Makurdi, the Benue state governor Samuel Ortom said that the Ekiti state governor is the sort of leader Nigeria needs at this time.

“It’s painful that we are no longer in the same party because the cohesion you have brought to the affairs of the NGF is what Nigeria needs now. You are a fantastic team leader, team player, just and fair minded. I’m sure with you in the saddle, the future is great for Nigeria. If they mess with you in the APC, please join us, so that we can jointly prosecute the Nigeria agenda together,” he said jokingly.

Similarly, Plateau state governor and Chairman Northern Governors Forum, Bako Lalong, said that he had to rush back to Jos to receive the Ekiti state governor because; “He is a man who loves the Plateau. In joy and pain, he is here with us and I can assure you my brother, Ekiti State Governor, when it’s time to vote, we know our friends and we shall only vote for friend of the Plateau.”