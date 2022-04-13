From Romanus Ugwu and Fred Itua, Abuja Abuja

A non-political pressure group, Igbo Delegates Assembly (IDA) in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has again appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and other political parties to give the South East the opportunity of producing the next Nigerian president.

IDA comprises the executive members of Ndi Eze Igbo in the 19 northern states and FCT Abuja, Northern (Hausa/Fulani) leaders in the South East as well as critical and eminent Igbo stakeholders in the north. In a communique issued at the end of its meeting in Abuja, it unanimously passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of Ndigbo in 19 northern states.

The communique signed by Chief Chikezie Nwogu, president general, Auston Ofokansi Ifedinezi

secretary general, Eze Pampas Nwahiwu, president, Ndieze Igbo in the north, and Igwe Boniface Ibekwe

President, Eze Igbo in Diaspora, emphasized the need to uphold the unity and oneness in the countr

Arguing that a united Nigeria will guarantee a stronger Africa, the group also appreciated the special role of Eze Igbo, FCT, Abuja, Eze Dr Uche Egenti for his immense and relentless commitment/determination towards the smooth growth and progress of Ndigbo in FCT, Northern Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

“We reinstated that Ndigbo believe and need one united and indivisible Nigeria where equity, justice, peace, love and fairness reign supreme. We also reinstate our sincere appeal to Nigerians of all ethnicities, geopolitical zones, the religious, traditional institutions, all the political parties in Nigeria to zone presidency of Nigeria, come 2023, to South East geopolitical zone for the interest of peace, love, equity, justice and rapid progress of Nigeria,” the Assembly noted in the communique.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The Assembly also appealed to all government leadership strata in Nigeria to emulate the peaceful, brotherly love, understanding and synergy that the leadership of Ndigbo in the north and the leadership of northerners in the South East enjoy today.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the Electoral Act Amendment into law. We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do the needful by improving on the perfect application of BVAS and other necessary areas to avoid the lapses encountered in previous elections

“Both the leadership of Ndigbo in the north and the leadership of northerners in the South East unanimously agreed to work together to uphold the unity and sanctity of Nigeria at all times and all places.”

The Assembly also encouraged the Igbo political class who are eminently qualified to take a shot at the presidency, and consult widely to carry every geopolitical zone and ethnic nationalities along when packaging policies and manifestos.

Meanwhile, the group has said it would make their choice or endorsement of any credible aspirant known at the appropriate time.

It also denied claims that they had endorsed the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Chris Ngige for 2023 presidential election at a recent event held in Abuja.

The leaders said Ngige was never endorsed as purported. They said like Igbo leaders, Ngige attended their function but was never endorsed.

In a statement by Eze Boniface Ibekwe, the leaders said Ngige only held a conversation and did not dwell on his presidential ambition.

“The report made roads in some select newspapers and media platforms Sunday, April 10, 2022, insinuating that the Ndiezes and IDA support his presidential bid. The Ndiezes from the 19 Northern States and the FCT, as well as the IDA want to make a categorical statement that Dr Chris Ngige was never endorsed on any ground whatsoever, as other party chieftains and aspirants like Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, also graced the occasion for perceived conversation by the elders, knowing full well that these elders are grounded and have the ears of their people,” it said.