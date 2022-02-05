From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Chief Ugochukwu Agballah, has said that his party remains the only vehicle through which an Igbo man can become president of Nigeria in 2023.

Agballah was among the 34 state chairmen inaugurated by the party in Abuja on Thursday.

He spoke at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu yesterday, as a crowd of party faithful thronged the airport to welcome him back to the state.

“Today, we have understood and have seen that it is only on the platform of APC that an Igbo man can become president of Nigeria.

“So we’ve come into APC to demand that an Igbo man be given the presidency of Nigeria. That demand starts from today,” he said.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He further declared an end to PDP’s monopoly in Enugu State politics, pointing out the desire for competitive politics as expressed by the people.

“Today marks the end of monopoly in Enugu State. Today marks the end of godfatherism in Enugu State. So our people today have demonstrated that they want to exercise their inalienable rights, which is their franchise to elect a popular governor, popular senators and responsible members of the House of Representatives. We are here to lead that change and to lead that demand for true representation.

“For me to agree to be the chairman of APC in Enugu State is on a popular demand. I have decided to be chairman, to be in charge of the process that will deepen democracy in Enugu State. I’m not supposed to be chairman, but I decided to accept the offer to make the politics of Enugu State become competitive.

“Today, we have a democratic platform in Enugu State. And that platform is a platform of change and it is a platform that will fulfill the desires of our founding fathers, he said.”

Agballah, who is a former commissioner for Works in Enugu State and a gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in 2003, was elected chairman of APC during the party’s state congress held on October 16, 2021.