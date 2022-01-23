

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, will this week, formally declare intention to contest the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

According to the organising committee of New Nigeria Movement on his presidential declaration, the senator representing Imo West senatorial district will formally address a world press conference on January 31, 2022.

“The New Nigeria Team wishes to inform all lovers of democracy, Nigerians home and abroad, the teeming supporters of Senator Rochas Okorocha and the general public that the he will be addressing a world press conference on January 31, 2022.

Reading a prepared text, Chairman Organizing Committee of the organisation, Prof. Aliyu Abdullahi Jibia, maintained that Okorocha is the best man for the job with his intimidating credentials.

“Senator Okorocha who is the Dan Jekan Sokoto, the Maga-Alherin Hausa, Owelle Ndi Igbo amongst other titles, holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Law; is a firm believer in the unity of Nigeria, championing free education for the poor and the needy not only in Nigeria but also in Africa.

“He is a successful business man who made wealth through dint of hard work. He is a three time presidential aspirant and one of the founding fathers of APC who led a faction of APGA party to a merger for the formation of APC.

“Africa’s foremost philanthropist, commander of free education, lover of the poor, a detribalized Nigerian, compassionate leader, former Governor of Imo state and presently a sitting Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will be speaking on various issues affecting our nation.

“Those invited to this press conference include religious and civil society organizations, professional bodies, youth groups, women groups, market men and women, opinion moulders, politicians and the general public,” the group disclosed.