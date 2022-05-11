From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has returned his completed All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms, declaring that he will support any aspirant who eventually emerge the presidential candidate of the party.

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, who led intimidating crowd of support groups to the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja on Wednesday to submit the forms, boasted that they have converted every challenges and hurdles into opportunities.

Expantiating on Asiwaju’s comment that he will go back home if beaten in the primary, Babachir said: “He is a democrat. Every politician should not be afraid of the election because the probability are two: either you win or lose. So if we lose at the convention we go back home, we lick our wounds and prepare to support the winner if he emerges in a free and fair manner.”

Speaking further on the readiness of the APC’s National Leader, Babachir said: “We feel elated that today we have come to submit the winning form and we have complied with one of the major requirements of the party for contesting for presidency on the platform of APC.

“We have done all that is required we have submitted all the required documents as you can see we have received our acknowledgement copy and we are confident victory will be ours come 30th May during the convention,” he assured.

On whether the president’s directive to Ministers’ to resign a threat to Asiwaju, he said: “How can it be a threat? The more the merrier. We are democrats and we believe that if there are one million contestants on the platform of APC we will carry majority of the delegates at the convention. So the more the merrier, they are all welcome.”

“We are 100 per cent prepared for the primary. There are no challenges. We are politicians, we have been in this game for many years, whatever challenges that we have, have already been converted them into opportunities,” he said.