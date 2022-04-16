By Lawrence Enyoghasu

Spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said that the South-Eastern part of Nigeria eminently deserved the presidency and would win the 2023 presidential election.

The prophet also declared that Vice-president Yemi Osinbajo committed no act of betrayal against anyone for declaring to run for president.

In a chat with Saturday Sun, Primate Ayodele urged the Igbo to put their best foot forward in their quest for the presidency.

“Before now, I didn’t support or say that the Igbo should be president, but the next president will come from the South-East.

If they fail to achieve it, their great grandchildren will curse the present generation. This can affect the unity of Nigeria. They have capable people who believe in one Nigeria. There is nothing like Igbo trying to separate this country. All those things are propaganda. It is the turn of the Igbos,” said the cleric. He urged National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to plead for forgiveness from the founders of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) before queuing up for a presidential ticket.

“Must it be the South-West all the time and what is bad in Osinbajo declaring for the presidency? Is it a crime? He has not done anything that is wrong. It is a free world. He is not a betrayer. He didn’t betray Tinubu, even if Tinubu were his father, there is nothing bad in letting your father know your intention. But the question is, has he consulted God? I know that he can’t be president without talking about Tinubu.

“Tinubu needs to go and beg the old men he had offended in AD whom he stole the party from. And now they will hijack APC from him. He should continue the work he is doing in Lagos.

“I am not afraid of anybody. Part of the things Nigeria is suffering today is because we are timid.

Most of us, especially men of God, don’t have the courage to say the truth to the people and not to talk about saying it to the politicians. Very few men of God could say that this government failed Nigerians,” he stated.