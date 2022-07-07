From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara State chapter, have demanded serious commitment on the deteriorating security situation in the State and the region, as condition for voting the presidential candidate of the ruling party.

The stakeholders gave the condition during a meeting with the North West Zonal Officials of the party led by the Zonal Chairman, Salihu Lukman, on a fact-finding tour of the Zamfara State on Wednesday.

They equally requested the commitment of the presidential and all other candidates vying for elective positions from the party to enable them deliver the state to them.

“Zamfara is APC State, it was APP/ANPP and now APC since 1999 and nothing can change that for the fact that all those that matter in the state politically are inseparably united in APC.

“The party’s stakeholders demand a serious commitment on deteriorating security situation in the State and the region from anybody vying for any electoral post especially the presidential candidate from the party to work for his success,” the statement from Malam Musa Mailafiya Mada, the APC Zonal Publicity Secretary (North West), read.

The statement equally noted that the leader of the delegation, Lukman, “pledged to take the all-important message to the persons concerned without hesitation, immediately after the tour of the geographical Zone as part of the report on the assessment from the interaction with the party stakeholders across the Zone.

He also expressed “satisfaction with the level of unity among party members in the state, confessing that he is particularly impressed with the depth of their loyalty to the party and salute their courage for tabling their demand from the candidate they will throw their weight on in 2023. Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Bello Muhammad represented by the State’s Chairman of the APC, Tukur Umar Danfulani, thanked the delegation of the Zonal leadership of the party for this timely visit to the State and assured them that measure which are not supposed to be disclosed to public concerning security situation in the state are being taken and the result will be appreciated.