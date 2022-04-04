From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A presidential aspirants on the platform of Accord Party (AP), Prof Imumolen Christopher, yesterday, faulted the suspension of Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Juma’at Mosque in the Federal Capital Territory, Sheikh Muhammad Nuru Khalid.

Recall that Khalid was suspended by the Mosque’s Committee for allegedly criticising the All Progressives Congress (APC) government over the spate of insecurity in the country.

Prof. Imumolen expressed his resentment in a statement signed by him and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

He said Sheikh Khalid’s suspension following his condemnation of the incessant killings in the land is an obvious sign that the powers that be want Nigerians to be mute while evil roars freely.

Imumolen urged the cleric to stay strong as numerous attacks will be launched against him, especially as they operate on the aegis of govt, assuring him that the truth will always prevail over falsehood and propaganda.

The presidential hopeful, while also calling for the restructuring of the country, said he believes in restructuring of the Nigerian state through love, people based policies and citizens oriented leadership, just as he said that such is capable of ensuring collective prosperity, peace and unity.

The aspirant maintained that Nigerians are one prosperous people in the absence of divisive politics and glutinous political leaders.