From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM), in the 2023 general poll, Solomon Uchenna Winning, has promised to provide quality education, address insecurity, poverty and unemployment in Nigeria, if elected.

Winning, in a statement on Friday, also promised to address corruption and improve power supply.

Recall that the Court of Appeal in Abuja recently upheld victory as the standard bearer of APM.

As part of his humanitarian interventions, he donated two tons of rice and 1000 artificial and temporary homes to those affected by flood in Bayelsa, and Kogi States, respectively.

While donating the relief materials to UNESC Foundation, he told the President of the foundation, Williams Azuma that henceforth, he would continue to support the people.