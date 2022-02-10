From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Southern Youths For Sustainable Development (SYFSD) has applauded the Arewa Movement For Actionable Change (AMFAC) for endorsing Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State ahead of next year’s presidential election.

AMFAC had thrown its weight behind Governor Emmanuel and asked him to contest the 2023 Presidential election.

SYFSD Spokesman, Edward Emosa, in a statement yesterday, said, “the numerous achievements of Gov Emmanuel Udom are finally being appreciated by people from various parts of the country. The spokesman reiterated that such achievements should never go unnoticed.

“Remarkable achievements and great victories are carried on the shoulders of men with a vision on a mission for a course which is greater than them, over the years Gov Udom has been doing great things for the people of Akwa Ibom. Such a selfless leader must be enabled to take over the affairs of the Nation in such a critical time.

“We the southern youths applaud the Arewa movement for actionable change (AMAFAC) for their courageous move despite the divide that has been a problem for decades in the country.

“It is such a great feeling to see that they can think beyond any sentiment and personal interest and reach out for a credible candidate irrespective of where he is from. With such character, I believe that the unity of this country will be restored,” he said.

He, however, called on others Nigerians from different geo-political zones to call on Governor Udom to contest for the president to replicate what he did to Akwa Ibom in the whole Nation.

He added that Governor Emmanuel’s stewardship as the governor of Akwa Ibom State, especially with his industrialization agenda.