From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Movement for the Election of Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction (MENPIE) has appealed to presidential aspirants from other geopolitical zones to jettison their ambition to candidates from South-East zone to douse political tension, agitations and for justice/peace of the country.

The group urged APC and PDP delegates for their National Convention for electing their presidential candidates to live above their selfish interest and monetary inducements in chosing their parties presidential candidates.

The National Convener of MENPIE Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme made a appeal in a statement after conclusion of their three days fasting and praying for God’s intervention and guidance towards actualizing Nigeria President Of Igbo Extraction in 2023.

“Worthy of note is that justice could only be served unless and untill unaffected are as outraged as those affected. We are sincerely appealing to aspirants outside south east geopolitical zones to jettison their presidential ambition and support candidates from southeast in the interest of national cohesion, justice, equity, peaceful coexistence, morality and good conscience.

“Recall that southeast is the only zone that has not produced Nigeria President with exception of six months military leadership of General Aguiyi Ironsi. It is no exaggeration but existential reality that electing Nigeria President Of Igbo Extraction will certainly douse political tension, agitations, give sense of belonging to southeast and actualize national integration.

It will also help in reconstruction, rehabilitation and reconciliation of southeast zone. Let the political class reenact 1999 scenario by exhibiting what Late Dr. Chuba Okadigbo described as political arithmetic, intelligence and sagacity by zoning presidency to the southeast.

“It is pertinent to note that in 2003 presidential election,Dr Chuba Okadigbo former Senate President as vice presidential running mate to then Gen. Buhari during electioneering campaigns asserted that Buhari’s Presidency will guarantee quick actualisation of Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction.

“It is interest to note that the greatest tribute the political class should pay to late political icon and wordsmith is election of President from Southeast, twenty years after wise postulation of Dr. Chuba Okadigbo,(Oyi of Oyi).

“We sincerely seek supports, solidarity and prayers of all and sundry; tribal, religious and political affiliations notwithstanding because according to Robert Rick “inequality undermine the trust, confidence and mutuality on which the responsibilities of her citizenry depends”Ekwueme stated.