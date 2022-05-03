From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Movement for the Election of Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction (MENPIE) has urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to zone their presidential candidates to Southeast to assuage cries of marginalisation, douse political tension, agitations and give sense of belongings to the Southeast zone.

The group called on parties delegates to allow principles of social justice and equity to guide them in electing their presidential candidates.

The National Convener of MENPIE Evangelist Vincent Ezekwueme in a statement tagged “Justice Precipitate Peace” appealed to political parties to be transparent and unbiased in electing delegates that will vote during primary elections to chose their presidential candidates.

“Recall that during June 12th imbroglio due to annulment of the election won by Chief MKO Abiola of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“Nigeria political class displayed unique and wise political intelligence, patriotism and sagacity and ceded the presidency to the south west in which Chief Olusegun Obasanjo of PDP and Olu Falae of APP/AD contested.

“It is of prime importance to note that Southeastern States, Nigerians and generations yet unborn will celebrate and extol the political class if the scenario is repeated in order to douse political tension and restore normalcy in the southeast.

“Worthy of note is that justice precipitates love, peace, progress, prosperity tolerance, unity and development. Delegates should pray for the spirit of God to direct and influence their choice of candidates that will be capable if elected to transform the country for better, improve security of lives and properties.

“It of great importance to remind the delegates that the onerous task of electing their parties presidential candidates depend on them.

“Nigerians needs the best of the best hence the inevitable and ineluctable need to vote with their conscience and conviction devoid of nepotism, clan cleavages, favouritism, religious or tribal affiliations.

“Delegates should out of patriotism, social justice, equity, morality, good conscience and national interest vote for best candidates with overarching interest to tackle socioeconomic and political challenges bedeviling the country.

“This is another golden opportunity for delegates to be harbingers for changing our politics from transactional to transformational. Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) should ensure drastic reduction in expenditures and costs of electioneering campaigns in both primary and general elections”.

Ezekwueme who is also chairman of Civil Liberties Organization (CLO) in Anambra state warned against money politics and commercialisation of electoral system and processes.

“For us to rights the wrongs Nigeria and Nigerians should discard with great disdain monetization and commercialization of electoral system and processes. Our dear delegates don’t mortgage your conscience, rather think about future, progress, prosperity and betterment our country.

“The destiny of the country are in your hands, vote for the best candidate in order to actualised Nigeria of our dreams, hopes and aspirations.

“We commends PDP presidential aspirant Mr. Peter Obi for mature, civil and patriotic way he is campaigning and informing citizens his visions, policies and programmes if elected as Nigeria President in 2023 and his disdain for monetisation and commercialisation of electoral system.