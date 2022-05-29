Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary to be the standard bearer of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Atiku polled a total of 371 votes to defeat Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, who came second with a total of 237 votes. Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Akwa Ibom governor, Emmanuel Udom, Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim polled 70, 38, 20 and14 votes respectively.

Tareila Diana and former president, Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN), Sam Ohuabunwa got one vote each.

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose and publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu; Charles Ugwu and Chikwendu Kalu scored zero vote while 12 votes were voided.

In his acceptance speech, Atiku pledged to unify Nigerians, lamenting that “the APC government had divided Nigerians completely – East, West – Muslims and Christians.”

Describing the occasion as a milestone, he also vowed to tackle the myriads of economic challenges plaguing the country, and to deal decisively with insecurity.

He said: “We are making another history – a history which we believe will bring about fundamental changes in our governance and political process.

“Today, we are witnessing another freest election to be conducted by our party.

“This is a milestone in the process of consolidating our democratic gains.”

He recalled that he made promises to “unify this country,” adding, “I refer myself as a unifier because, unity is important to us.”

He recalled that PDP once made Nigeria a prosperous country in Africa, assuring that he would reverse the trend.

On ways to resolve the grievances that had dogged the party following the election, he said an internal mechanism of the party would soon be activated. He pledged to work with the party to lift the poor and solve “if not all, but most of their challenges.”

This is the second time Atiku, who is seeking to be president for the sixth time, would be nominated as the presidential standard bearer of the PDP.

The former Vice President, who first aspired for the presidency in 1993 on the platform of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) was the opposition party candidate in the 2019 general elections.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan was conspicuously absent at the convention, which held at the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola Stadium.

The colourful convention, which had in attendance former Vice President, Namadi Sambo commenced at about 6:12p.m with Christian and Muslim prayers.

As the event was underway, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) stormed the venue as Atiku, Wike, Saraki and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State engaged one another in what looked like a popularity contest before the convention started.

The final contestants were among the 12 aspirants that jostled for the PDP ticket for the 2023 general elections. Other contestants were former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim; Akwa Ibom governor, Emmanuel Udom, former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, former President, Manufacturing Association of Nigeria (MAN), Sam Ohuabunwa; investment banker, Mohammed Charles Ugwu; Chikwendu Kalu and Tareila Diana.

Wike, who arrived at the venue of the convention at about 4:20 p.m, had proceeded to the part of the Velodrome, where the delegates were seated to greet them and as the Rivers governor moved round, the delegates leaped in jubilation, cheering him.

Sunday Sun observed that when he got to the area where the Rivers, Oyo, FCT, Ogun, Taraba and Benue delegates were seated, they gave him a standing ovation and broke into a song “Wike dey come o.”

Shortly after the Rivers governor returned to his seat, Atiku, who had arrived much earlier, equally went round to greet the delegates, with his supporters cheering him with thunderous ovation.

He was followed almost immediately by Saraki, who also received loud ovation from his supporters in different stands.

The Bauchi governor, Bala Mohammed, who arrived much earlier was not found missing in the momentous occasion as he went round to greet the delegates, amid cheers from supporters.

Sunday Sun observed that the supporters of the various aspirants were in a frenzy as they tried to overwhelm one another in the cheering competition whenever their names were mentioned.

The Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, David Mark, in his welcome address, said the convention was the first step in the PDP’s quest to rescue the country.

Mark said: “Country men and women, history beckons on us today to rescue Nigeria. This congress is the first step towards the process.

“Today, our students are at home for over three months on account of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike because of failure of government to address issues affecting the education sector.

“Fellow country men and women are today in captivity of kidnappers and our government looking overwhelmed and unable to rescue them.

“Sadly, the APC government has mortgaged the future of Nigerians by ceaseless borrowings with nothing tangible to show. Nigeria is now the poverty capital of the world.

“The intractable insecurity situation, rising unemployment, poverty, ineptitude and corruption, and above all the poor management of our diversity have become the hallmark of the APC administration. These have made living in Nigeria worthless.

“Today’s convention is beyond the ordinary, it is a call to salvage Nigeria from the brink.

“Nigeria has had chequered socio-economic and political problems but never has it descended so low. The 2023 election is not a contest between the PDP and the other political parties; it will be a moment of historic decision of all Nigerians to right the wrongs of the misrule by the APC.

“For Nigerians, it is a battle for survival. But thank God they have found solace and faith in the PDP as the vehicle to redeem the situation and give them a chance to live again.

“No wonder, our logo the umbrella, is a veritable shade and shield for Nigerians and Nigeria as an entity.

“It is therefore a call to patriotic national service, for all of us; delegates to make the wise decision which will ultimately save Nigeria. All our presidential aspirants are of proven integrity.”

Similarly, the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, while declaring the convention open, said the return of the opposition party to power will signify a new dawn for the country.

According to him, “so, the return of the PDP will be daybreak. Nigerians have broken up from the anesthesia of false promises. They have seen the limit of propaganda. And they want a return to development which PDP represents.

“Our focus is on 2023, but we see retaking both Osun and Ekiti in the July elections as our low-hanging fruits.

“The electoral triumphs from there will sustain our momentum, boost the morale of party members and amplify our notice to the overwhelmed APC that PDP is coming.”

In the speeches of the aspirants to the delegates, three major issues dominated their agenda for Nigeria particularly the need for security, unity of the country and infrastructural development.

Before actual voting started, what shocked many of those at the venue of the primaries was when the Sokoto State governor in an unprecedented manner came out to announce that he had stepped down for Atiku Abubakar.

Accreditation and voting started by 8:50 p.m with a total of 767 accredited earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), stormed the venue of the PDP national convention.

At least nine EFCC officials wearing vests with the name of the anti-graft agency embossed on them were seen moving around the Velodrome of the MKO Abiola Stadium, venue of the event.

This is as there were unconfirmed reports of inducement of delegates by some of the aspirants at the presidential primary.

It was gathered that one of the leading aspirants from the South gave $20, 000 to each delegate while another from the North allegedly gave $15,000 to the delegates, with others allegedly wooing delegates with $10,000.

The EFCC officials, on arrival went round the delegates stand, before taking position at the entrance of the Velodrome, where they searched the bags of the party chieftains trying to enter the venue.

After spending some time at the entrance to the convention venue, the officials of the anti-graft agency exited.

One of the presidential aspirants, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, had while announcing his withdrawal from the contest, alleged that the contest was monetized.

Hayatu-Deen said: “I wish to reiterate that I did not join party politics and to contest for the presidency because of personal gains and inordinate ambition, but in order to serve our country.

“It is therefore based on personal principles and with great humility that I have decided after wide consultations to withdraw from this contest which has been obscenely monetized.”

Similarly, another aspirant, Dele Momodu, while addressing the convention, alluded to the alleged monitization of the presidential contest.

According to Momodu, “it takes courage to have come this far in this race. Because of the dollar rain some people have ran away.”