From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Movement for Election of Nigeria President of Igbo Extraction (MENPIE) has lauded the Labour Party and her Presidential candidate Mr.Peter Obi for their unique wisdom and patriotism in chosing one of the best selfless, industrious, steadfast academician and astute politician Senator Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, Proprietor and Pro Chancellor Baze University Abuja and Baba Ahmed University Kano as their Vice Presidential candidate.

The group said that picking of sound and credible Vice Presidential candidate was a clear indication that the Labour Party and Peter Obi were more than ever before prepared, ready and willing to rescue, redeem and transform the country for the betterment of the citizenry and the nation.

The National Convener of MENPIE Mr. Vincent Ezekwueme in a statement said that it is no exaggeration but existential reality and irrefutable truth that the party has presented to the Nigeria electorate the best of the best in the country that are more than qualified, credible, steadfast, patriotic, humble, trustworthy and prudent to serve the country at highest level.

“Both the presidential and vice presidential candidates has great passion for the good of nation, citizens and common people.They are philanthropists per excellence, economist, first class intellectuals, selfless servant leaders and patriots who will certainly put smiles on the faces of depraved Nigerians if elected into offices come 2023.

“According to Professor Chinua Achebe that the problems of Nigeria is purely on leadership, let us elects good leaders and actualize Nigeria of our dreams, hopes and aspirations.

“There is no doubt in our mind that Obi and Baba-Ahmed presidency will have the wherewithal to transform the country, restore security, revamp our economy, reduce cost of governance, give sense of belonging to every section of the country.

“Restore People’s faith, confidence and hope in government, tackle monumental corruption, injustices, human rights abuses and inequality. Above all, they will govern with fear of God and prudently uses public fund for public good.

“It is incumbent upon the citizens, electorate and Nigerians to live above ethnicity, religiosity, statism and clans cleavages and vote for best candidates that has the wherewithal to redeem and transform the country for better.

“We extol the virtues of Dr.Doyin Okupe for always standing for equity, justice and what is right, fair and moral, especially for relinquishing his vice presidential ticket to give way for balanced and equitable tickets.

“You have engraved your name in the hearts and minds of Nigerians, just as you did in 1993 when you resigned as Publicity Secretary of National Republican Convention (NRC) in protest over your abhorrent of annulment of June 12 presidential election won by Chief MKO Abiola of Social Democratic Party (SDP).

“It is pertinent to note that with few honest and transparent politicians in the country, there is hope and the future is bright if we do things right. We equally appeal to political class and their followers to play the game according to the rules and avoid casting unsubstantiated aspersions on their perceived opponents”Ezekwueme stated.