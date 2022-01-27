From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disclaimed the list of zoning of party offices in circulation ahead of the national convention, describing it as fake news.

Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said, yesterday that the party did not zone any national office.

The denial contained in a statement by his Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed in Damaturu, said the publication was false, baseless and unfounded.

Mohammed said Buni has in a clear and unambiguous terms denied the said list, saying it is false, baseless, unfounded, misleading and it has nothing to do with him.

“The chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee said the party has not taken any decision at any fora on anything relating to zoning of offices.

“The publication is just a figment of the author’s imagination and has nothing to do with the chairman and the party. The public is hereby urged to disregard the purported list as it is misleading and completely false.”

He urged journalists to always verify issues relating to the party before going to press, assuring that the doors of the party would always remain open for confirmation of stories and rumours.

Ahead of the national convention scheduled for February 26 and the general elections in 2023, the national youth leader, Ismaeel Ahmed has visited Calabar, Cross River State to inaugurate the party’s youth lobby group with a charge to them to ensure the victory of the party in the 2023 general elections.

While inaugurating the state chapter of the youth lobby group led by Oden Ewa, Ahmed, who was received by the state Chairman-elect, Alphonsus Ogar Eba, represented by the Deputy Chairman-elect, Prince Eka Williams, tasked the group on positive engagement with youths and all stakeholders to ensure the participation of the youths and victory of the party in 2023 general elections.

He assured the national youth leader that the lobby group would not disappoint, noting that the stake is too high for them to fail as they know what is expected of them and have the wherewithal to succeed.

Ewa thanked the state governor for carrying the youths along, noting that the present government is populated by youths at different levels, including the governor himself. Ewa further stated that youths have the capacity to organise, moblise, lobby and administer the state successfully if given the opportunity to do so.

Stating that Nigerian youths have proved their mettle and ability to lead in businesses, especially in the creative industry such as entertainment and the arts, he noted that they were highly motivated, skilled and equipped with new and innovative ideas that are in line with global standard.

He disclosed that the group was ready to engage with and lobby all stakeholders in the state. To this end, he said the group plans to organise a youth summit in Calabar that would attract over 20, 000 youths in the next couple of days with the party bigwigs from across the country and the state in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Niger State APC Progressives Vanguard has pledged support for Senator Mohammed Sani Musa to become the party’s national chairman.

The APC Progressives Vanguard made up of youths, women and some elderly people drawn drawn from the 25 local government areas of Niger State made the pledge when some of its members visited the Chairman of the Mohammed Sani Musa Advisory Council, Alhaji Babasule Bissala in Minna, yesterday.

The visit came almost one week after the Councillors Forum in the state paid a similar visit.

The group led by Alhaji Bawa Abdullahi said among those aspiring for the national chairmanship, Senator Sani Musa “towers above them all because of his ability to carry everyone along and his level headedness.”

Abdullahi said Musa has performed creditably as a senator using his position to touch the lives of the ordinary people within and outside his constituency.

“He (Musa) has been able to build bridges of friendship across the length and breadth of this country, he is one person that is accessible and communicates with everyone easily

“Musa is the only person that can further unite all the groups in our party and lead our party to victory in the 2023 general elections” the group said before soliciting for the support of all stakeholders to ensure the realization of the objective.

“We have also commenced prayers in mosques and churches across the 25 LGAs of Niger State to seek spiritual blessing for the Sani Musa Chairmanship Project” Abdullahi disclosed adding that the prayers will be held regularly till “ We achieve success.”

The group urged the Buni committee not to hesitate in announcing the zoning of the national chairmanship of the party to the North Central zone, saying: “Doing this will attract the support of the people of the zone to the party and translate to votes for the APC in future election.”

Chairman of the council, Baba sule Bissala assured that no stone would be left unturned to ensure victory in the national convention.