From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The member representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon James Faleke, has declared that former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, deserves offer of first refusal from the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2023 Presidential election.

Speaking during the official inauguration of State Steering Committees by the Tinubu Support Group in Abuja on Saturday, Faleke described Asiwaju Tinubu as the man with the magic wand to lead the country out of the woods.

Titled ‘Run, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, Faleke said: “It is not often that history nurtures a particular person to fit into the need of particular time. Our party is therefore lucky that it does not need to go on a wild goose chase for the man to fly our party’s flag in these challenging times; a time when the Presidency of Nigeria must go to the person who can continue to end banditry, to crush kidnappers and engage separatists so that our people can live in peace and prosperity. this is a man who will use his financial wizardry to further the gains of economic transformation.

“To secure the votes of the majority in 2023, we must present a candidate who knows where the shoe pinches the average Nigerian, not just because he has been there, but because, as the governor of the most difficult, most complex state in Nigeria, he put smiles on the faces of the poor by convincing the rich to join the government to chase poverty from the streets.

“That man is Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Asiwaju of Lagos. He is already our national leader. By the practice and standards in other cimes, when the issue of raising a Presidential candidate is on the burner, such a personality should be given the right of first refusal,” he quipped.

Defending the choice of Tinubu’s suitability for 2023 president, Hon Faleke said: “People have wondered why I am on the frontlines of the campaign to draft Asiwaju Tinubu for presidency? For me and many other men and women he raised, the least sacrifice we can make is to let the whole country see the leadership we have seen, feel the compassion we have felt; and move the maker of modern Lagos to the moulder of a greater Nigeria.

Speaking further, he said: “Our party has come to the point once again when it must prepare the grounds for orderly transition from this APC government to another APC government. This is not negotiable!

“Our party must go into the next elections with the determination to win fair and square. We must mobilise the voters to see the gains of continuity. Our party must give hope that we can continue to provide the greatest good for the largest majority of our people,” he said.

In his speech, the Director-General Tinubu Support Group, Arc Umar Ibrahim Mohammed said: “In our search for credible leadership to consolidate and improve on the enormous gains ‘of the Buhari administration in the next dispensation, we have painstakingly and consciously undertaken to observe, study and critically analyze the challenges confronting the nation as well as our immense resources potentials and strength.

“We have also reflected deeply on the outstanding leadership qualities, personal attributes and antecedents of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a man with the attributes of hard work, extensive vision, rich experience and striking intelligence, networks of vital contacts, sense of equity, justice and fairness with high regard for the rule of law.

“Tinubu is a bridge builder across regional, ethnic and religious lines that is capable of uniting the Country We have identified him as an exceptional manager of resources and a seasoned administrator and we are convinced that the nation needs him in the next dispensation.

“We have no doubt that he has the capacity and the political will to institute a new concept of governance and a new agenda of sustainable development, to provide effective leadership, capable of providing solutions to the numerous challenges confronting the nation,” he said.

