From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party( PDP), yesterday, charged Nigerians to mount pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill

PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, who gave the charge in an interview with Daily Sun, yesterday, said the bill is crucial to credible elections in 2023.

Ologunagba alleged the delay by President Buhari to assent to the proposed legislation was a ploy by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to scuttle electoral reforms ahead of next year’s general elections.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Media and Publicity, Benjamin Kalu, said the president has 30 days within which to assent to the bill.

Kalu told Daily Sun that the House cannot do anything about the bill until the 30 days elapses.

Nevertheless, Ologunagba told Daily Sun that Nigerians must insist that the president signs the proposed electoral law immediately, so that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) can begin preparation for the 2023 polls in earnest.

“We demand that the president signs the bill, as it is, with the amendments now being proposed, which is the option for direct, indirect primaries or consensus, so that a party can choose whichever one it wants. No law is perfect and we don’t want any excuses; because they will bring any ploy to ensure that he does not sign. The APC is afraid of the electronic transmission of results. Because they know that will take away their ability to defraud or to rig election,” he said.