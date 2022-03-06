From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As The All Progressives Congress (APC) looks towards the South for the party’s flag bearer ahead of the 2023 presidential election, the group, Unified Northern Nigeria Youths Forum on Sunday called on the Governor of the Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele to aspire for the number one political office in the country.

The group in a declaration rally for the apex bank boss said the call became necessary as Mr governor remained a trusted and capable hand to consolidate on the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari whose constitutional tenure ends by May 29, 2023.

Spokesperson for the group, Aliyu Muhammad Sani, told journalists at the venue close to the Kaduna branch of the CBN that, the economy reforms of Emefiele’s especially the ancho-borrowers agricultural intervention has reduced poverty in the North.

“The essence of our gathering and street procession today is to call on Dr Mr Godwin Emefiele, the serving Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to aspire for the number one seat in the country to enable him to consolidate on the gains our country is making.

“He introduced the ancho-borrowers scheme which has helped to massively reduce poverty that was endemic in our region through the provision of farm inputs and one-digit interest rate facility.

“His policies have enhanced the establishment of many industries in our region. Worthy of mentioning are, Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited, Olam’s Industry, Vicampro, Tomato Jos, Gujeni Integrated, Iron Ore Mining and Processing Plants, Tiamin Rice Mill, MAFA Rice just to mention but a few. These also have created employment and wealth in our region.

“Despite the sharp fall in oil price in 2014-2016, the economic nationalism of Mr Emefiele had helped our states to stay afloat thereby preventing job loss while making it possible for states to carry out capital projects.

“Again, CBN interventions and policies under him have made our country self-reliant in Rice and maize production. In a few years to come, we shall begin to export these produce thereby further strengthening our foreign exchange.

“It is on the strength of the above that we are gathered here to flag off rally here in Kaduna state to enlighten the public on the need to call on Mr Emefiele to contest for the president of this country and to encourage him to dare the unknown and throw his hat in the ring and contest as the people in Northern Nigeria are with him”, he read.