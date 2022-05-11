From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday insisted that any primary election conducted after June 3, 2023 remained null and void.

The commission said it will not accept the outcome of such primaries, noting that provisions of the 2022 Electoral Act would be observed to the letter in the prosecution of the 2023 general elections.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of INEC in Delta State, Monday Udoh-Tom, reiterated this unwaivering stand in Asaba at a one-day Media/Civil Societies Organisation (CSOs) round table on the 2022 Electoral Act organised by the Commission in collaboration with Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) and Delta State Civil Society Forum (DENGOF).

Udoh-Tom said the resolve to stick with the provisions of the Electoral Act was an evidence of the commitment to bring sanity into the nation’s electoral system.

He explained that the Electoral Act was not only intended to offer legal cover for the series of commission’s past and present innovations, which over the years, often suffered technical defeats in the courts, but also to further deepen transparency and reduce ambiguity and the use of discretion by both INEC and stakeholders in the electoral process.