From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A coalition of pro Biafra organizations, Biafra Independence Organization(BIO), Igbo Revolutionary Movement (IRM), Eastern Peoples Renewal (EPR) Biafra Clergy Network (BCM), and Biafra Rights Initiatives (BRI) have reiterated their earlier resolution of achieving Biafra through non violence and full engagement in the political processes of eastern Nigeria.

To this end, the groups said they have unanimously agreed to support and at the same time, urged Bishop Sunday Onuoha, President of Vision Africa International to officially declare for the gubernatorial seat of Abia state.

This is even as Ngwa group based in the United States of America has called for power shift to Abia North in 2023 “in the spirit of justice and equity”.

The pro Biafra group said they were making the call because Bishop Onuoha of the Methodist Church

is the only acceptable candidate that will succeed Gov Okezie Ikpeazu next year.

“Our motivation and conviction for support of Bishop Dr, Sunday Ndukwo Onuoha are enormous.

He has proved beyond doubt that he is a selfless Igbo leader, a bridge builder, an eloquent representative of Ndigbo, a vocal critic against any form of injustice mostly on Igbo interest, a reputable grassroot mover with compassion”.

In a statement signed by the administrative secretary of the groups, Emeka Ibekwe, they said Bishop Onuoha’s wealth of knowledge in global humanitarian services, international endorsements and connections will propell him to take Abia state to her desired glory.

Meanwhile, another group, Isiala Ngwa Family Association (INFA), Georgia Atlanta USA, has called for power shift to Abia North in 2023 “in the spirit of justice and equity”.

According INFA, Abia North should be allowed to produce Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu’s successor in 2023.

The group argued that though it might appear politically logical to contend that Old Aba Division should retain power to equal the number of years power resided with Old Bende, “it is morally wrong for Nde Ngwa to hold power for 16 years at a stretch”.

According to the group, “excluding the Ukwa nation from bonafide beneficiaries of the Old Aba Division argument is yet another injustice that the proponents of this narrative deliberately want to cover.”

The group in a statement signed by Uchenna Elemuo called on the proponents of ‘Ngwa self succession agenda’ to consider the the Abia Charter of Equity.

According to the group, it amounts to insensitivity and greed for the Ngwa clan to scheme to retain power beyond 2023 when a Division in Abia North had not tasted power since Abia was created.

The group advised against any move capable of disrupting the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the state.

It urged Ngwa nation to rather support power shift to Abia North in the spirit of equity and fairness so that when next power rotates back to Abia Central, other would willingly support another Ngwa man to become Governor.

The group accused selfish and greedy politicians of masterminding the Ngwa self succession agenda for their personal gains.