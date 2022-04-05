From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Coalition of pro-Biafra organisations including Biafra Independence Organisation (BIO), Igbo Revolutionary Movement (IRM), Eastern Peoples Renewal (EPR) Biafra Clergy Network (BCM) and Biafra Rights Initiatives (BRI) have reiterated its earlier resolution of achieving Biafra through non-violence and full engagement in the political processes of eastern Nigeria.

To this end, the groups said they have unanimously agreed to support and at the same time called on President of Vision Africa International, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, to officially declare for the governorship seat of Abia State.

This is as Ngwa group based in America called for power shift to Abia North in the spirit of justice and equity.

The pro-Biafra group said they were making the call because Onuoha of the Methodist Church is the only acceptable candidate that would succeed Governor Okezie Ikpeazu next year.

“He has proved beyond doubt that he is a selfless Igbo leader, a bridge builder, an eloquent representative of Ndigbo, a vocal critic against any form of injustice mostly on Igbo interest and a reputable grassroots mover with compassion,” the groups said.

In a statement by the Administrative Secretary of the groups, Emeka Ibekwe, they said Onuoha’s wealth of knowledge in global humanitarian services, international endorsements and connections will propel him to take Abia State to its desired glory.

Another group, Isiala Ngwa Family Association (INFA), Georgia Atlanta USA, also called for power shift to Abia North in 2023.

According INFA, Abia North should be allowed to produce Ikpeazu’s successor in 2023.

The group argued that though it might appear politically logical to contend that Old Aba Division should retain power to equal the number of years power resided with Old Bende, “it is morally wrong for Nde Ngwa to hold power for 16 years at a stretch.

“Excluding the Ukwa nation from bonafide beneficiaries of the Old Aba Division is yet another injustice that the proponents of this narrative deliberately want to cover,” INFA said,

The group, in a statement by Uchenna Elemuo, called on the proponents of ‘Ngwa self succession agenda’ to consider the Abia Charter of Equity, arguing that it would amounts to insensitivity and greed for the Ngwa clan to scheme to retain power beyond 2023 when a division in Abia North had not tasted power since Abia was created.

In his reaction, former Chief of Staff (CoS) in the office of the deputy governor, Charles Ogbonnaya (Evulogu Ibeku), insisted no Ngwa person will succeed Governor Ikpeazu, an Ngwa, in 2023.

Addressing newsmen at his residence in Umuahia, yesterday, Ogbonnaya, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) founding member, insisted that power should go to Abia North. He noted that he may have made a mistake by pouring a libation, he, however, maintained his position that the governorship position will not go to Ngwa but Abia North.

He said the same people pressuring Ikpeazu to hand over power to the people of Ngwa were against him when he was contesting the governorship position in 2015.

“We took it upon ourselves for them to come back and accept Ikpeazu as governor.

“Ikpeazu’s friend came to my house one early morning, he woke me up and asked me why I am supporting Ikpeazu as governor and I looked at him, brought my drink, gave to him and asked him to leave.

“There was serious opposition against him, but as God may have it, because we have the capacity, we were able to deliver him two times.”

Ogbonnaya pleaded with PDP elders, stakeholders and faithful to prevail on Ikpeazu to zone the governorship seat to Abia North where he said it naturally belongs.