By Chinelo Obogo

No less than six United Kingdom-based groups under the aegis of the Nigerian Democratic Movement (NDM) have said they will mobilise other pro-democracy organisations to support the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 election.

The groups which belong to ‘NADECO Forum abroad,’ also worked for the revalidation of the annulled June 12, 1993 election results and apart from supporting Tinubu, they are also pushing for free and fair elections.

Representatives of June 12 Movement, Nigerian Democratic Movement (NDM). Democratic League, National Conscience Party, Oduduwa Movement UK, Nigerian Project (UK) and others recently met in London and agreed to come under the same platform to participate in the deepening of true democracy in Nigeria.

The coalition, in a statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, bemoaned the current state of political discourse and the high level of intolerance on display on social media by supporters of presidential candidates.

To the group, the lack of tolerance could lead to crisis during the next elections.

The coalition also reviewed the worsening insecurity, unemployment, partisan hostility and threats to supporters of rival presidential candidates that has poisoned the polity.

The Nigerian Democratic Movement was one of the pro-democracy organisations in the Diaspora that fought against the annulment of the June 12 poll.

It was the largest organisation in the UK that hosted meetings of NADECO abroad and worked with others, leading to the enthronement civil rule after the death of Chief Moshood Abiola.

The coalition vowed to protect the rights of every Nigerian to free expression and choice as long as

it does not encroach on other people’s rights.

It is mounting a campaignagainst incitement, defamation and political threats.

Ashamed said: “NDM will mobilise locally and internationally for a presidential candidate chosen and supported by the group and defend the rights of other Nigerians to choose their own candidates without harassment or intimidation.

“After reviewing the experience and chances of each of the presidential candidates, we have resolved to put our collective weight and support behind the Tinubu and Kashim Shetima ticket.

“Apart from being former prodemocracy colleague in the fight for democracy, we consider Tinubu’s knowledge, pedigree and experience as very crucial to take Nigeria to the next level.

“The agreed to mobilise other former pro-democracy reformers, eminent statesmen and experienced political scientists around the world to come up with programmes that will bring Nigeria out of the woods behind Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“These plans and programmes will be presented to the Asiwaju Tinubu and Shetima, presidential team of APC at the appropriate time.”