From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State chapter of Pro-Emefiele 2023 at the weekend emerged to join forces with other State chapters to impress on the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele to run for the presidency of the country.

Hundreds of members of Pro-Emefiele gathered on Sunday in Kaduna to appeal to the CBN Boss to vie for the 2023 presidential race because he is a well known Economists that can propel economic development of the country.

Speaking at the occasion, Chairman, Pro-Emefiele 2023, Mohammed Yusuf Omale, said, “I seat here before you as patriotic citizen of the federal republic of Nigeria, strong believer of democracy and an advocate for a greater Nigeria built on a solid foundation of economy, agriculture and infrastructural development to declare support for the current governor of the Central Bank Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele for president of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“Mr. Godwin Ifeanyi Emifiele is a well-known Nigerian economist and one of the best CBN Governor Nigeria has ever had in history, he has designed bank policies and program that has led to many jobs creation and drive economic growth. He has promoted Agricultural development through anchor borrowers’ schemes which has yielded great success in all part of the country regardless of religion or tribe.

“One good example, as a result of the tremendous achievement in maize production by Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) is launching the biggest pyramid in Kaduna, which as a result of that, the price of maize has come down in the market. Nigerians are happy especially the less privileges.

“Many youths were empowered through ABP direct and indirect production and processing.

“Many farms produce processing companies were established, especially in maize.

“Modern technology systems were introduced in agricultural farming systems.

“He has ensured stable economy in Nigeria by engaging the fiscal authority through various interventions.

“He has worked tirelessly to see that Nigerian economy is among the 25th world best economy globally.

“He has also prevented series of Naira devaluation and excess pressure on the Naira by introducing multiple exchange rate regime.

“He has devoted his time and energy towards building a strong financial system that will lead to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy therefore he has demonstrated the capability and ability to lead this great country to the promise land.

“His policies and strategy have been able to direct the Nigerian economy through bad times such as recession, Inflation and stagnation.

“He has also supported the oil and gas industry through intervention schemes that has lead to new private refinery and other modular refinery within the country.

“With these we hereby urge Mr Godwin Ifeanyi Emefiele to contest for president of federal republic of Nigeria to save our nation and our economy.

“We also urge all meaningful Nigerians to vote for a better Nigeria”. Omale said.