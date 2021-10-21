Group, known as PCG-APC has called on the All Progressive Congress (APC) to settle for Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo as the consensus candidate for the Presidential elections in 2023 in order to douse the tension in the ruling party.

Speaking in a rally in Ikeja Lagos, PCG National Secretary who spoke to Newsmen at Lagos at the grand boundary reception for Osinbajo, Dr. Eli Eberechukwu Dibia, said that they have started mobilizing in all 778 local government areas across the country, for Osinbajo as APC sole candidate in the 2023 elections.

According to him, “His candidacy will douse the already accumulated tension across the six Geopolitical zones, Osinbajo is a man of Grace, humility, truth and the fear of God.”

Dibia added that as a detribalised Nigerian, APC as a party should adopt Osinbajo as consensus candidate of the party and expect a seamless victory.

He described Osinbajo as a dependable, transparent, competent and passionate Nigerian, who cares about the ordinary man and the youths, stressing that he holds the best credentials to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari having worked with him as his deputy.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .