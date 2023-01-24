By Henry Uche

With the heightened tension and palpitations surrounding the forthcoming general elections and the need to install true leaders across the three levels of governance- but particularly the number one seat of power, the immediate past chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC,) professor Attahiru Jega, is set to speak on ‘Thoughts & Views Towards the 2023 Elections’ in a virtual forum.

Put together by Africa Leadership Group (ALG), the session slated for Thursday, 26th January to be hosted via zoom by 5pm is a continuation of the weekly Nigeria leadership Series designed to bring about the desired socio-economic and political change in the country through a cross -pollination and fertilization of ideas by experts drawn across various professions.

The Director of Publicity & Media Relations of the group, Lara Gureje-Oderinde, who made this known in a statement expressed optimism in the aftermath of the session. According to her, with the wealth of knowledge and experience of the former INEC chairman, Nigerians would be able to gain better insights towards the election.

It is believed that since different persons and groups have varying opinions and thoughts with respect to the election, it’s critical for the former INEC helmsman who had weathered the political storm to come on board and disabuse the minds of some persons who thought or believe otherwise. Even to those who have written off the election in their minds and/or those who nurtured negative impression over time regarding the coming elections, the session would put things in the rightful perspectives.

The conversation can be joined Live on Zoom Meeting ID is : 3620799580

Pass Code: NMBGA2023 and YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@ituaholajideIGHODALO.

It’s widely believed that professor Jega was a public figure who delivered a generally accepted elections results in 2015 when the incumbent president, Muhammad Buhari defeated the erstwhile president of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.

It is hoped that the don and other participants through contributions would do justice to the topic. “We need to rev and sensitize our people to use the power of their votes and their choices to choose good leaders,” the statement reads.

The session would see its chairman & Founder of ALG- Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, contributing towards the big issues bothering on the general elections with the aim of making Nigeria work again for all.