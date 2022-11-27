The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Sokoto State has denied the assertion that the party has collapsed into the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the PRP governorship candidate, Alhaji Sa’idu Gumburawa, alongside other members of the party on Friday in Sokoto announced their official exit from the party to APC.

Gumburawa, who was received by Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North), said all the candidates of the PRP and leaders at the state and local government levels had consented to the decision of the party to join APC.

Addressing newsmen on Sunday in Sokoto, Malam Ibrahim Tudun-Doki, the PRP National Publicity Secretary, said the assertion was unfortunate and misleading.

“PRP in Sokoto State is intact and the decision taken by the governorship candidate and two others came to our notice when we saw the report in the media.

“This led to our emergency stakeholders meeting today to express our position regarding the governorship candidate’s exit.

“As you are all aware, we are in a democratic system in which everyone has his own right, so we cannot deny anybody of his or her right.

“But our party is intact in Sokoto, all the party leaders with the exception of the Vice Chairman and Sokoto East Senatorial candidate that joined the governorship candidate are with PRP.

“Therefore, we want to inform the good people of Sokoto State that PRP is fully intact and will continue to pursue our mandate for the victory of our party,” he said.

Tudun-Doki, who is also the PRP House of Representatives candidate in Gwadabawa/Illela Federal Constituency, said the state chapter would officially inform the National Headquarters of the party for possible replacements. (NAN)