From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Ahead of 2023 general elections, the People’s Redemption Party (Kogi State chapter) held a peaceful Congress to elect it’s state executive officers at the NUJ press centre, Lokoja on Saturday

Addressing members after taking his oath of office, the newly elected Chairman of the party, Alhaji Yakubu Mohammed

called on members who came from the 21 local government areas of the state to be more committed to the ideals of PRP which he said is a welfarist party.

He said the party was not a solely Northern party as some people tend to believe saying it was a nationalists’ party which had its founding fathers drawn from both the Northern and southern party of the nation which evolved from Northern Elements people’s union ( NEPU) which rescued the masses from the exploitative oppression of the colonial administration.

While lambasting the ruling party for throwing Nigerian into unprecedented hardships, he expressed the determination of his Party to take over the reins of governance both in Kogi State and at the National level come 2023

He said the Peoples Redemption Party as a Socialist ideological Party, is set out for the emancipation of the masses, stressing that all the Party needed to do to wrestle power from the ruling APC is to sensitize and raise the people’s consciousness on their rights and electoral power of making a difference in the next general election

The Party Chairman who decried the pains that APC has brought upon citizens, stated that money politics would not be able to get the people’s votes in the coming election.

Hon Yakubu noted that his party would work round the clock and mashall out all that people need to know about the forthcoming electoral processes such that political parties with money bags and their candidates would not be able to buy the peoples conscience and their votes anymore

He urged the occupant of Lugard House, Lokoja to be ready to pack his loads as the time of the APC having inflicted so much pains on the people would not be allowed beyond 2023.

The Chairman described the State Congress of the PRP as hitch free, said the peaceful conduct of the PRP is an indication that the Party is ready to take over the State in 2023 assured of winning all seats from the State Assembly to the Governorship seat