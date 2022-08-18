From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi state for the 2023 general elections, Prof. Benard Ifeanyi Odoh has assured of providing an enabling conducive environment for the public service to thrive and increase productivity in Ebonyi state when elected into office.

Odoh while elaborating on his plans to awaken the public sector for excellent service delivery in Ebonyi noted that the output of an employee is basically dependent on his or her working environment.

He said a conducive working environment entails promotions and receipts of other entitlements that enable the worker to cater for his /her needs as at when due. To achieve this, he said his administration will ensure that all promotions due to all employees are accorded to them with all its financial entitlements within the first year of the administration..

“Progression, growth and development are the primary aspirations of every employee. It is the primary aims of our administration to enable our workforce achieve these objectives. Retreats, conferences, training courses etc are the ingredients for effective and result oriented public service. We will provide enabling conducive environment that will make our public service one of the strongest in the nation” he said.

On the expected results in this sector, he said the public service will be strengthened in Ebonyi, productivity increased while the workers will then be empowered to cater for their needs leading to the achievement of self esteem for the Ebonyi worker.