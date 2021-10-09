From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has insisted that rather than the clamour for zoning, it is better to get the best hands to lead Nigerians.

The governor stated this on Saturday at the Makurdi Airport after he arrived from Abuja where he attended meetings of the PDP, stressing that the agitation for zoning is driven by the marginalization of people as well as the level of poverty among the people.

Governor Ortom maintained that America where Nigeria borrowed its presidential system of government from, doesn’t do zoning but rather looks for the best man for the job at each point. He called on Nigerians to toe the same line if its democracy must succeed.

‘I have always said that zoning is good but it is driven by the marginalization of people and also the level of poverty among the people. Some people tend to believe that if you zone a position to their place they may have the opportunity of getting their own share of the cake.

‘But beyond that, if you look at America from where we borrowed the presidential system of government, you will recall that they don’t do zoning. George Bush was President of America, at a point two of his sons were governors; and one of his sons became the President of the country.

‘So it doesn’t matter, you look for the best hands and that is where we are getting to. 20 years after this current experience, some of us are also looking at where we will look for credibility with the objective of trying to get somebody who will lead us at the party level and even at the presidential level.

‘I believe that this is the thinking of all Nigerians arising from the recent challenge that we have from the North and South. Governors in the South and Governors in the North giving their divergent views about what should happen next.

‘If you listen very well to what Nigerians are saying, you will understand me. Nigeria’s are saying that zoning is not the problem of Nigeria that we should look for the best; somebody who can deliver.

‘Yes from former President Goodluck Jonathan we zoned to the North and President Buhari is there. Tell me, are you getting dividends of democracy? Has the country been secured? Have we been able to improve the economy of this country? Have we been able to improve the education sector or the infrastructure of this country?

‘That is the problem. So, you don’t clamour for zoning and do micro zoning and go to look for anyone who doesn’t have much to add value to the development of the country.

On the decision of the PDP to jettison zoning, Governor Ortom said there was nothing wrong with that especially as it was the popular decision of the people.

‘But I think that nobody is against what my committee did. We all accepted it and we are working towards it and by the grace of God, PDP is good to go, because we are confident and we know that the entire country is waiting for the PDP to provide leadership.

‘Yes, we made some mistakes in the past until 2015. But now PDP has apologized and we are willing to move forward from there and by the grace of God we shall come out stronger, better and victorious,’ he said.

