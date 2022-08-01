From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Resident Pastor, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Throne Room Parish, Pastor Tunde Benjamins- Laniyi has called on Nigerian leaders to emulate Jamaican government regarding the promotion of unity, inclusive governance as well as balance in religious representation in government.

Pastor Benjamins-Laniyi also called on Nigerians to reject the old order and go the way of the Lord come 2023 general election to elect God fearing leaders.

While congratulating the people of Jamiaca for their 60th Independence anniversary, he called on Nigeria leaders to take a cue from the Jamaican government on balanced representation in the affairs of governance.

The RCCG Pastor who made the comment at the mid-year thanksgiving service of Jamaican Embassy and prayer walk on Sunday said the change Nigerians desire is possible through the ballot in 2023 general elections.

He admonished eligible Nigerian voters to ensure they get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to vote for candidate of their choice in the forthcoming general elections.

Dignitaries from Mexico , Israel , Rwanda, Bulgaria and Venezuela join in the thanksgiving service to celebrate with the people of Jamaica and the Jamaican High commissioner to Nigeria, Desmond Reid.

In his remarks, the High Commissioner stated that because of the historical bound shared between Nigeria and Jamiaca, activities will be hosted in Abuja and Lagos to show case the finest aspect of their culture and economic developments.