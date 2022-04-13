From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Renowned academic and philanthropist, Prof. Christopher Imumolen, on Wednesday, picked the nomination form of the Accord Party for the 2023 presidential elections.

Prof Imumolen led his friends, supporters and other well wishers to pick the presidential nomination form at the Accord Party National Secretariat in Abuja, on Wednesday.

National Chairman of Accord Party, Muhammed Nalado, who handed the over the party’s presidential nomination form to Prof. Imumolen, assured him of maximum support from the party that will guarantee his success at the poll.

He said: “Our party is a great and credible platform for sure victory at the polls. In this Accord Party, we promotes equity, fairness and inclusiveness, and we give more opportunities to youths and people with disability.

“We are extremely optimistic that the time to liberate Nigeria has come. We have a young man as our Presidential hopeful under our party. Available data indicated that majority of voters are youths. Here we have one of them that is an embodiment of knowledge, skills and competencies, ready to serve the people of Nigeria.

“We would support him and ensure that he replaces the outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari, whose tenure will end in May next year.”

He encouraged more youths to develop interest in the politics and governance, and not sit-on-the-fence lamenting and murmuring about poor governance and incompetencies of people piloting the affairs of the country. “Our party is ever ready to provide platform for these youths to participate in governance and be part of the socioeconomic and political change they desire.

Prof. Imumolen in his response thanked the party for giving him the platform to secure political power that would enable him effect the necessary changes in economy, education, health, security and several other sectors of the society that is crying for attention.

He said that his chances are high in the coming elections, thereby, urging the youths to queue behind his presidential ambition and desire to pull Nigeria out of the dungeon of poverty, deprivation and several others negative indices.

He said: “This is time for new beginning in Nigeria, and that is what I represent, the hope of new beginnings. Undoubtedly, Nigeria’s economy, diversity and other differences has been mismanaged by past administrations, hence the rising agitations for self determination from across ethnic nations in Nigeria.

“My Party and I are here to make the change that Nigerians desire. We would go through the process and emerged victorious. Nigeria is seriously ‘bleeding’, and its people are yearning for good governance, which has eluded them over the years due to poor and incompetent leadership.”

He, however, informed Nigerians that God has answered their prayers, but they need to participate in the political activities that would culminate in his emergence as next Nigeria’s President.

Photo caption:

Muhammed Nalado and Prof Imumolen during the event in Abuja, on Wednesday.