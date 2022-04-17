Alhaji Ibrahim Ajia, a House of Representatives aspirant for Asa/Ilorin West Federal Constituency of Kwara, has urged eligible voters yet to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to do so within the available time.

Ajia made the call while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of a mini-reception organised for him at his Ajia Ogbonde family quarters of Ilorin on Sunday.

The aspirant unveiled his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expression of interest and nomination forms for blessings of the people of Magaji Ngeri Ward of Ilorin West Local Government Area.

He appealed to the electorate to ensure they get their PVCs to enable them elect candidates of their choice in the 2023 general elections.

Ajia, who challenged Nigerians and particularly youths not to shy away from their civic responsibility as patriotic citizens, equated having PVC to living a life.

He appealed to prospective voters to register and collect their PVCs to complement their eagerness of participating in the forthcoming polls.

“I use this occasion to call on all eligible voters, and particularly those who just crossed 18 years old, to see voting in an election as their civic responsibility. They should go and register and obtain PVCs.

“It is not enough you are showing support, love and you want your candidate to win. You must first of all obtain your PVC. We will do all possible to encourage it.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“We will roll out machinery that will go round the community to ensure that those who have not registered, get registered within the shortest time. So, this is the way we will go about it,” he said.

Ajia expressed displeasure over the level of voters’ apathy with the recent statistics of continuous voter registration.

He pledged to strengthen enlightenment and education of people in local communities to encourage them to get their PVCs.

He also identified long distance and lack of centralisation of the registration and collection centres of PVCs as some of the problems associated with apathy.

The green chamber aspirant also urged Nigerians to conscientiously deploy their PVCs and return PDP to power.

“There are a lot of factors responsible for this. The registration centre is not easily accessible to so many people.

“Sometimes, you have to travel from one place to another before you get to that location. That is why in my community, the young people have shown their enthusiasm to get their PVCs,” he said. (NAN)