From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Member of the House of Representatives representing Ibi/Wukari Federal Constituency of Taraba State, Usman Danjuma Shidi has called for the release of campaign Director General, Sumaila Yakubu, who is been detained by the police.

Shidi, who is the All Progressives Congress ( APC) candidate for Taraba South Senatorial district, said his director general was arrested at a campaign for alleged incitement.

The lawmaker, while speaking at a press briefing in Abuja, accused the state government of allegedly intimidating political opponents ahead of the 2023 polls.

According to him, “He was simply addressing our supporters in Takum town to remain calm because the PDP removed all our posters and billboards. But the state government is now intepreting that as inciting violence and ordered for his arrest.

“Today, the court has set very impossible bail conditions of N50 million and two 2nd Class traditional rulers and two serving Permanent Secretaries in the State. How can we get all these people to stand sureties for him when they are all answerable to the Governor? So the whole thing is a calculated attempt to make his bail impossible to secure.”