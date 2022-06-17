From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Member of the House of Representatives, representing Oyi/ Ayamelum Federal Constituency of Anambra State, Vincent Ofumelu, has expressed appreciation to Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) delegates in his constituency for giving a return ticket to the House.

Ofumelu promised to ensure he wins the 2023 House of Representatives election in the constituency, so as to continue to give purposeful representation to the people.

The lawmaker, who spoke in Abuja, after collecting his Certificate of return, said he has served his constituents very well and has no doubt that they would reward him with another tenure.

According to him,”it is not about whether the delegate system favoured us. When they were electing the delegates, I was not there. I allowed them to choose whomever that would be the delegates, but I knew they would vote me. It is the antecedents. It is things I have done for the constituencies and the things I am still doing and the ones I would still do. They know I have them in mind.

“You know that politics is local. We are going for this war without fear or favour. We are going there without looking behind. Forward ever backward never. I know that our good people, which we have served very well, would still repeat to assist us and vote us in to succeed again come 2023 election.”