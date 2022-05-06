From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Member of the House of Representatives representing Ehime Mbano/ Ihitte Uboma/ Obowo Federal Constituency of Imo State, Chike Okafor, has described Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma as a pragmatic leader.

Okafor said there is no doubt that with the support of governor and the All Progressives Congress (APC), Imo State will get its due in the 10th Assembly, which will be inaugurated in 2023.

The lawmaker stated this, in Abuja, while receiving some of his constituents, who purchased the APC House of Representatives nomination forms for him, to contest the 2023 general elections.

Okafor, who was chairman, House Committee on Health Services in the 8th Assembly, noted that constituencies requires ranking legislators in the National Assembly to reap maximum benefits. He added that his re-election to the Green chamber in 2023 will benefit the constituency and Imo State immensely.

“I want to tell you that the game in the National Assembly is not the game of first timers. I will tell and assure you that we have a governor who is highly pragmatic, forceful and connected in the annals of politics in this country.

“Whatever position that will come to the South East in the 10th Assembly, Chike Okafor, I am rightly positioned and equipped, rightly ready to go for it, not for my own good but for the good of the people of Okigwe zone and Imo State in general. But we have to do the first things first.

“We have cross the hurdles of primaries, secure the ticket and then face the general election. I won’t bother who the opposition will present but I have confidence in the strength and ability of the people that are here and the others ones that are not here.

“So, I want to thank you for coming. This journey to the 10th assembly that has started today, I have accepted it and I am gonna run with you with God on our side and the backing of our people, the support of our party, the Governor and government of Imo State, I am confident that we will be a part of the 10th Assembly that will be inaugurated by the new President, come June 2023.”