Rep. Tunji Olawuyi (APC-Ekiti/Isin/Irepodun/Oke-Ero of Kwara) has flagged off his re-election campaign in Omu-Aran with a promise to consolidate on the impactful achievements recorded so far.

Olawuyi assured his constituents, including APC members, leaders and stalwarts, in Omu-Aran on Friday that the series of achievements recorded so far are just a tip of the iceberg.

The elated federal lawmaker advised the gathering, especially party members, not to fall for the antics of the opposition and be resolute in taking the party to the desired greater heights come 2023.

Olawuyi promised to run an issued-based campaign devoid of violence and acrimony in order to achieve his re-election bid.

He expressed optimism that he would come out victorious in the 2023 general elections, saying “our physical impact across the wards of the constituency will surely speak for us and give us the mandate to do more.

Olawuyi, who is also the Chairman of the House Committee on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, urged party members to be tolerant, peaceful and eschew such inimical conduct that could truncate the nation’s democratic transition in 2023.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, Gov. AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq of Kwara urged party members to vote for continuity and good governance come 2023.

According to him, it will take another term in office to clear the rot perpetrated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led-past administrations in the state.

“A good example is a newly completed, well furnished apartment that was mismanaged and battered with all kind of garbage and dirt.

“A new occupant took over and gave the apartment a new look but the earlier occupier insisted on taking over the building again, will you allow that to happen?

“This is the reason why you must be aware of their antics which are deployed to achieve their inordinate ambition,” he said.

On his part, the Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, said the APC remained the only party that could guarantee the desired transformation and good governance for the constituency and the state at large.

He urged members of the party to be steadfast, dedicated and continue to promote the party’s policies and ideals in order to achieve the desired victory in the coming election.

Similarly, Mrs Florence Oyeyemi, the state Commissioner for Finance, assured the party members, especially the womenfolk, of more government patronage toward improving their wellfare and wellbeing.

The APC Chairman in the state, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, who was accompanied by the party executive members alongside AbdulRazaq and Alabi, later handed over the party’s flag to Olawuyi as APC’s candidate for the constituency election in 2023. (NAN)