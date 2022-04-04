From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Farah Dagogo has promised to make the state a reference point, if elected governor, in 2023.

Dagogo, who represents Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, made the promise when socio-political group in the state, One-On-One-Network, paid him a solidarity visit.

The governorship hopeful noted that as a member of the House of Representatives, he has sponsored landmark bills, championed capacity building, as well as attracted projects to his constituency.

According to him, “let me reiterate that I will not be seeking re-election to the House of Representatives. At the Green Chambers, with your support, and other human elements, we made major inroads with landmark quality bills, motions, human capacity developments and attraction of projects and we did all these in just over two years, we are not up to three years at the House of Representatives yet.

” With your support we will get it right. We will encourage and allow all our Local Government areas to develop by activating all necessary modalities, particularly large scale infrastructural developments. I believe I have what it takes to make our dear state better than it is now.

” When we want to talk of the best state in Nigeria, Rivers State should be the reference, it should be the parameter and that is what our government in Rivers State will aim to achieve.”

However, Dagogo charged the group the group to ensure that the wishes of the people prevail in the choice of who occupies the Rivers State governorship seat, as well as other positions in the 2023 polls.

“Democracy is competitive. I want a situation where we have contestants in the Governorship, Senate, House of Representatives, House of Assembly (primary and general elections. Let us go and try our franchise so that the people will elect their persons,” he stated.

Earlier, the Director General of the group, Lovegod Nweje commended Dagogo’s courage in declaring for the governorship seat. And promised that the group would queue behind him.

Nweje said “Come rain, come shine you have our support. We are as well committed to this quest to change the narrative of our dear state. We will go to all nooks and crannies and canvas votes for you. “