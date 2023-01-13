From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A member of the House of Representatives,Shamsudeen Dambazau has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adopt advanced technology for seamless production and distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Dambazau, who stated this, at an interactive session , in Abuja, charged INEC to leverage on the database of the different government agencies, to make it possible for voters to access their PVC from any location.

The lawmaker, who expressed optimism that the 2023 general elections will hold as scheduled, argued that the government has made progress in its quest to combat insecurity in the country.

According to him, “even in 2015 when the elections took place, most of these things were still happening. The bomb blasts were happening, even the presidential candidate of APC, Muhammadu Buhari, was attacked in Kaduna. If not because he was in a bullet proof motor, maybe he would have been dead.