From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
A member of the House of Representatives,Shamsudeen Dambazau has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adopt advanced technology for seamless production and distribution of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).
Dambazau, who stated this, at an interactive session , in Abuja, charged INEC to leverage on the database of the different government agencies, to make it possible for voters to access their PVC from any location.
The lawmaker, who expressed optimism that the 2023 general elections will hold as scheduled, argued that the government has made progress in its quest to combat insecurity in the country.
According to him, “even in 2015 when the elections took place, most of these things were still happening. The bomb blasts were happening, even the presidential candidate of APC, Muhammadu Buhari, was attacked in Kaduna. If not because he was in a bullet proof motor, maybe he would have been dead.
“So, we have made progress now because I recall that between 2014 and the end of 2015. For that period I refused to go for any Eid-el prayer. I used to go for Friday prayers, I stayed at home or went to the barracks to pray. But now since around 2016 I have not missed any Eid-el prayer, I have not missed a Juma’at prayer. So that speaks a lot.
“I remember there was a time there was an explosion at Banex. We don’t have this kind of occurrences any more. We can name so many instances like what happened in Karu, Louis Edet House, the United Nations, Zaria, Kaduna, Emir’s Palace in Kano. All these types of occurrences have stopped. Now the insecurity has become something that is in isolated pockets, but it is still being addressed.”
Dambazau expressed confidence that the All Progressives Congress ( APC) will win the 2023 general elections, stating that the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is better equipped to address the challenges confronting the country.
Leave a Reply