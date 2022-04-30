From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A Member of the House of Representatives, Hassan Usman, has charged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to provide a level playing field for all presidential aspirants in the party.

Usman, who represents Kuje, Gwagwalada, Kwali and Abaji federal constituency, gave the charge, at a consultative meeting between Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal and PDP stakeholders in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT).

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The lawmaker noted that once if a level playing field is provided for all the aspirants, it will make easier for them to rally round anyone, who clinches the PDP ticket in the May 28/29 presidential primary of the opposition party.

He also stressed the need for PDP leaders across board of to close rank ahead of the 2023 general elections, noting that Nigerians will not forgive the opposition party if it falls to win the polls.

According to him “We need the collective effort of all of you and if that is the case, your Excellency sir, the issues happening at our party today, not at the bottom level, not at the middle level, but at the top echelon leaves much to be desired.

“Majority of us, we don’t take decisions on our own. We look at our leaders and by the time this leader is speaking, going to the East, another leader is speaking, going to the South and another leader is speaking, going west, those who are followers become confused. We become worried and disturbed, where do we go to?

“Nigerians will never forgive PDP if we allow this 2023 slip out of our hands. And if Nigerians are crying that we betrayed them, that we let them down, those of us that will be talking on behalf of our people will continue to say that the leadership of our party, let us down.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“Please, Your Excellency, the leaders must call themselves to order so that if consensus cannot be achieved, once we get to primary, once a level playing ground is given, whosoever emerge, but it is our ernest prayer that you emerge, everyday we are praying that you emerge but whosoever emerge, we hope that others will be able to join him and build this country.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Earlier, Tambuwal, while addressing the FCT stakeholders, said he understands the challenges confronting the federal capital and how to address. He implored the party stakeholders to support his bid for the PDP presidential ticket.

He said “I believe that there is a lot of work to be done in the FCT. I believe more that the people we met at the FCT deserve more recognition…

“Because of the Special nature of FCT, there should be a Mayor in the FCT. In major cities in the world London, California, they have majors.

“So, I understand that the issues are, so what is important is for you to work with us on this campaign train. This is a project to beat in the PDP.”