From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives, yesterday, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct physical voter registration exercise across the country.

It also charged the electoral body to ensure the newly created polling units are located in secured areas.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Abubakar Makki Yalleman, on need for INEC to urgently deploy physical enumerators to conduct new voter registration across all the federal constituencies in the country.

Yalleman, in his lead debate, informed the House that INEC, as part of its constitutional duties, has commenced a virtual Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

However, the lawmaker stated that many federal constituencies were at a disadvantage due to absence of registration centres, poor power supply, insufficient officials and operational tools and equipments.

According to him, inadequate enlightenment campaign on the CVR has led to low turn out of prospective voters for the exercise.

Several lawmakers, who contributed to the motion, said unless INEC deployed physical registration, alongside virtual registration, in the CVR, many Nigerians, who have just attained voting age would be disenfranchised.

One of the lawmakers, Yusuf Gadgi said many Nigerians did not have access to the Internet. Nevertheless, he said INEC must capture all eligible voters as it is their right to participate in the 2023 polls.