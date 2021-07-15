From Adetutu Folasade-Koyi, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 election, Nigeria Equity Group has pleaded with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reserve their presidential tickets for southern Christians.

The group made the call at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday.

NEG President, Dr. Emeka Nwosu, in company with Hamza Abdullahi, Mohammed Mubarak and Christian Amushie, said the group hinged its position on the resolution of Southern Governors’ Forum and that of Borno Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, that, “for the sake of equity, fairness and, to further strength the principle of rotation, power must shift to the South in 2023 after the eight-year rule of President Muhammadu Buhari, a northern Muslim.”

The group said the call for power shift to the South has gained currency even in the North.

“We note that this position has found support, too, in northern politicians of goodwill, who are fair-minded, such as governor Zulum. We welcome this gradual shift towards a consensus on a southern presidency in 2023. It is good for unity, stability and diversity of our country. It will further strengthen the principle of rotations presidency and promote incision in our body polity.”

Asked which zone in the South the presidential ticket should go to, Nwosu said NEG was for a consensus candidate and that leaders and stakeholders would decide if the APC and PDP agrees to their prayers.

“The issue is let it come to the South. When it does, the South will decide; leaders in the region, the governors, alongside other stakeholders, will decide which zone gets it. When we get to the bridge, we will cross it,” he said.

