From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A retired military officer, Major-General Yakubu Usman has asked a national daily (Not The Sun) for an apology over its Report for misinformation against him in the eyes of the general public.

The said national daily had in its October 13 edition reported that Major-General Yakubu Usman was appointed as a member of the National Campaign Council (NCC) of the Labour Party (LP).

However, a statement by the Media Aide to the retired General, Mr. Collins Igbokwe said the publication was carried out with bad intention because the Reporter of the newspaper outfit did not seek from the General the position of his membership of the campaign council before filing his report.

According to the statement, “Sequel to the publication of Thursday 13th October, 2022; without seeking the express consent or permission of Major-General Yakubu Usman (Rtd), before proceeding to publish his hard earned name, as a member of National Campaign Council (NCC) of Labour Party (LP), this mischievous act, has caused a high degree of political damages.

“However, we here by wish to set the public records straight that firstly, Major-General Yakubu Usman (Rtd) is not a registered Member of the Labour Party (LP) in his Ward, LGA, State or National.

“He has never attended any meetings of the Labour Party (LP) at any levels.

“So the said national daily is required to withdraw the publication, tender a written apology for damages, suffered as a result of the publication.

“The apology should be published prominently in the concerned and offending Newspaper.

“It noted that secondly, since retirement till date, Major-General Yakubu Usman (Rtd) is a full registered member of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in his Ward & LGA in Bauchi State, North East geo-political zone and a National Stakeholder of PDP.

“Major-General Yakubu Usman (Rtd) on the 28th September, 2022, was appointed and inaugurated as a member, Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) held at International Conference Center (ICC) in Abuja.

“Thirdly, Major-General Yakubu Usman (Rtd); issues this disclaimer to the general public, after receiving numerous phone calls from, PDP party Leaders, in Bauchi State and National leadership, his supporters and well-wishers, who saw the mischievous publication, insinuating that he has resigned his membership of PDP, and taken a new appointments with Labour Party (LP) National Campaign Council (NCC); which he described as falsehood”.