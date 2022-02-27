From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Akpor Consultative Assembly, a political pressure group in Rivers State, has endorsed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to run for the position of the President of Nigeria in the 2023 general election.

The Assembly, in a resolution reached at its congress meeting held at Ozuoba, Port Harcourt, yesterday, also passed a vote of confidence on Governor Wike and urged him to present himself for the office of the President at the 2023 general election.

Addressing journalists at end of the meeting, the President General, Hanny Woko, said it would be a disservice to the people of Nigeria, if Governor Wike refused to present himself to be elected as president in the 2023 election.

He said: “We, as a group, collectively, after consultation, are calling on the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, today, the 26th day of February, 2022, to present himself to run for the highest office of the land, for the position of the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are compelling him to make himself available because Nigeria needs a man of his status at this perilous time of our history.

“We need sanity in Nigeria. We need a courageous, youthful leader to man that position. In Governor Wike, we see every qualification. In him, we see the embodiment of a true patriotic Nigerian.

“We, therefore, plead with him, urge him and also compel him, because it is a call to service. It will be a disservice to the country, if he refuses to present himself for that position because we have looked all round, he is the most qualified for that position.”

Speaking from the sideline, a member of the group and the Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, said the position of the Assembly was a re-echo of the agreement of all lovers of good governance in Nigeria that Governor Wike stands tall as one who has the qualities to be the President of Nigeria come 2023.

He said: “Look at his antecedents as chairman of local government, as Minister of Education and now as governor. Today, Rivers State remains the centrepiece of development in Nigeria in terms of infrastructural, healthcare delivery, education, agriculture, housing, women empowerment, social welfare and justice system.

“Governor Wike has set models for development in all these areas and that is why he is called Mr. Quality Projects. The numerous awards he has garnered over the years from the media, and nongovernmental organisations speak a lot of the capacity of Governor Wike.”

A member representing Obio/Akpor Constituency 2 in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Michael Chinda, said the group endorsed Governor Wike for the position of president because he has the national character and the qualifications to rescue Nigeria from its present situation.