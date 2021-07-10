By Chinelo Obogo

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has described zoning of the presidency as unconstitutional, insisting that the country’s 1999 constitution, as amended, does not make any provision for it.

He said political parties should not impose candidates on the people but allow Nigerians to freely choose whom they want to lead them.

On Monday, the Southern Governors Forum led by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State met in Lagos and among other decisions taken at the meeting, the forum said that Nigeria’s next president should come from the southern part of the country.

But while speaking on Friday during the first annual GYB seminar for correspondents which held in Abuja, Bello, a presidential hopeful on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said Nigeria needs a unifier who will build on the legacy of the President Muhammadu Buhari and should be given the freedom to chose whom they want.

“Nigeria deserves the best. It is like a ship or a plane that deserves the best Captain to steer it to the desired destination. I have always asked this question; if zoning or rotational presidency would solve our problem, as at the time Olusegun Obasanjo was the president for eight years, all the problems of the country would have been solved.

“As at the time the late Musa Yaradua was President, the problems of the north would have been solved. When former President Goodluck Jonathan was president, all of the problems of the Niger Delta would have been solved. Now we have President Muhammadu Buhari and all the problems of the north have not been solved. I am not saying that these leaders haven’t tried their best, they tried their best within the circumstance they found themselves in office or the situation of things at the time. Democracy is all about free choice. Give the majority the freewill to choose who they want. Political parties should not limit the leaders to whom they want to elect.

“When you look at it, it is unconstitutional. It is not in the country’s 1999 constitution as amended. If we should continue with the sentiments of this rotation of presidency to this or that region, let’s do it perfectly.

“If we want to come from the angle of justice and fair play, let’s go back to 1960. From independence, you will discover that all other geopolitical zones as they exist today has produced a President or Vice President. If we take it from 1999, only the North Central and South East hasn’t produced a President but I continue to insist on getting the best person. We need someone who will unify this country and build on the legacy of President Buhari. All over the world, the younger generation are taking charge and Nigeria cannot be left behind,” Bello said.

